Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice (May 24, 2018)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

It's Thursday, which means a lot of teams are off, and thus we have a very limited selection. There are just 16 starters to pick from, and only one real ace option. Who is it? And who else should you have in your lineup today?

Charlie Morton @ Cleveland Indians ($11,400)

Morton comes into today with a 1.94 ERA and a wonderful 11.3 K/9. His last start was against these Indians, and it was good enough to earn 30.8 points. He went seven innings, the only run he allowed was a solo shot, and struck out eight. He also picked up his sixth win. Morton is the most expensive pitcher today, which is normally a questionable thing but at just $11,400 there is a lot of room for profit given his performances this season.

Dylan Bundy @ Chicago White Sox ($8,100)

Bundy isn't having a great season. A 4.70 ERA is a disappointing career-high, and is due to an uptick in walks allowed and a worrying increase in homers allowed. Still, there are some redeemable features about Bundy, not least his 10.6 K/9 and the fact that he is facing a lineup that is 27th in runs scored. The White Sox aren't great, and they offer Bundy a chance to rebound after a rough outing against the Red Sox last time.

Zach Davies Vs. New York Mets ($6,100)

The pitching options are not great today, and taking a cut-price option could well blow up in your face. But if you insist on taking one I would go with Davies. He doesn't have a flashy K/9 rate (6.6) but his relatively low WHIP of 1.27 and a 4.24 ERA suggest that he could do well against a weak opponent. The Mets are 27th in runs scored and 26th in slugging. That's good for a pitcher that plays to contact more often than not.

Mike Trout @ Toronto Blue Jays ($5,400)

Trout is in a bit of a slump. He's hitting just .154 in his last 10 games, but he is still walking more than striking out and has seven runs and two homers in the time frame. This price is about as low as you'll ever get him, and with opposing pitcher Marco Estrada boasting a 5.15 ERA and 2.0 HR/9 it is a good time to get him in your lineup.

Christian Yelich @ New York Mets ($4,400)

Yelich is having a nice run of late. He's averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games, with two homers, a steal, 11 hits, and three doubles. He started slow this year after his trade from Miami, but he's picked things up in May. He's hitting .291 this month, with a .349 OBP three homers. He's found his stroke, and is good value at this price.

Josh Harrison @ Cincinnati Reds ($3,700)

Harrison isn't a sexy pick, but no one is under $4k. He's hitting .319 on the season, and .300 in his last 10 games. There is little power from Harrison (just five extra-base hits all year) but he has a strong chance of returning a handful of points, and as the eighth second baseman today that is nice.