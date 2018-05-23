Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice (May 23, 2018; All day)

(Photo credit: Colleen S)

15 game contests are fairly rare this year, but they still offer great playability and have plenty of room for profit thanks to all the options available. So, who should be in your lineup today?

Justin Verlander Vs. San Francisco Giants ($12,800)

After Gerrit Cole produced a strong 25.3-point game at a similar price point last night there is no reason not to go with Verlander tonight. The former MVP has a ridiculous 1.05 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP to go along with an 11.0 K/9 this year. He has been masterful all season and is in the driving seat for the AL Cy Young once again, and with a weak opponent tonight he should return very nice profit despite the high price.

Michael Wacha Vs. Kansas City Royals ($9,300)

Wacha is quietly having a solid 2018. He has a 5-1 record with a 3.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9. Next to Justin Verlander that doesn't sound so great, but at $9,300 that is a nice baseline to have. Wacha's opponents tonight are nice too. The Royals are just 25th in runs scored and 29th in homers. That lack of big scoring threat makes Wacha a really nice option today.

Alex Cobb @ Chicago White Sox ($5,400)

I recommended Cobb in our 7:05pm ET contest piece, and it would be remiss of me not to recommend him here too. Cobb's season has been something of a disappointment after missing all of spring training. His 6.56 ERA is not a pleasant sight, but his numbers have been much better in May, and at this price against a poor opponent he should be able to give a strong return.

George Springer Vs. San Francisco Giants ($4,800)

With Jeff Samardzija and his 6.30 ERA on the mound tonight you should probably try and find room for an Astro in your lineup. The whole roster hasn't been on fire of late, but Springer has 10 hits, a homer, five RBI, a steal, and three runs in his last 10 games. As the man at the top of the order he should see more at-bats than anyone else, making him more worthwhile than Jose Altuve ($4,600) or Carlos Correa ($4,500).

Kyle Schwarber Vs. Cleveland Indians ($4,100)

This is a risky pick, but with Adam Plutko on the mound for the Indians with his four homers allowed in 11.2 major league innings it could pay off. He is a pretty cheap outfield option and has averaged 7.9 points over his last 10 games.

Josh Bell @ Cincinnati Reds ($4,000)

Bell is in good form of late, with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, and five runs in his last 10 games, good for a 8.4 point average. As the tenth-most expensive first baseman tonight Bell is well priced and should provide good production for his price point.