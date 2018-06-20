Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice (June 20, 2018 - All day contest)

(Photo credit: Eric Fischer)

With just the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels off today, DraftKings has offered up a 14-game contest running from 12:35pm ET to late into the night. For those of us that play every day, this is a bumper day, with a pair of seven-game contests also well worth playing. Here though, we are talking about the big one, the all dayer. So, who should be in your lineup?

Charlie Morton Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($12,200)

If you feel like you have to take an ace today, go with Morton. The Astros righty is having an excellent season, with a 2.94 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and a killer 11.4 K/9. His strong start to the season has faded somewhat, especially after he got blown up by the Red Sox at the start of June, but his strikeouts have kept the DFS points rolling in, and against a K-happy Rays lineup this should be a good day for Morton.

Michael Wacha @ Philadelphia Phillies ($7,800)

Wacha's last, horrible, start was a nightmare for fantasy owners in any format. That shouldn't put you off using him today though, especially at this price. His last start was the first time he's allowed more than two runs in an outing since early April, which makes it far more likely that it was just a blip. Wacha's price is some $2,000 cheaper than normal, so take advantage of it.

Derek Holland Vs. Miami Marlins ($7,200)

If you are willing to take some risk then Holland is a nice option. His last two starts came in at 17.1 and 20.3 points, a great return for his price range. Dereck Rodriguez picked up 15.9 from the Marlins last night, and that was a five-inning, three-run performance. There is a good chance that Holland can better than, and that makes his a solid value play.

﻿Carlos Correa Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($4,900)

Correa is bringing his season around. In the last 10 games he has 12 hits, including three homers, along with a OPS of 1.007. While his high price tag and .270 season-long average is likely to deter players, his form and production at a position that is so offensively limited makes him a legitimate option today.

Odubel Herrera Vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($4,200)

Herrera is an all-or-nothing prospect at the moment. He's hitting just .227 in the last 10 games, but he has four homers in that span and one in each of his last three games. If he goes yard tonight then he is making a strong return on investment, if he doesn't then it could be ugly, but you don't break into the money without taking some risks.

Victor Reyes @ Cincinnati Reds ($3,300)

Every lineup needs a cheap hitter that has a good chance of putting up solid points. Reyes is that guy. In his last 10 games he has a .360 average, with two triples, a double, six RBI, and three steals. He is finding ways to put up points in limited at-bats, and if he is playing today he should be in your lineup.