Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 5, 2017

Zack Greinke @ Los Angeles Dodgers: $10,400 DraftKings, FPPG - 21.5

The Diamondbacks bared their teeth and ripped into the Dodgers last night, with Robbie Ray punching out 14 hitters and JD Martinez smashing four home runs. Tonight, they have their ace going against the best team in baseball for what will be the fourth time this year.

In April the Dodgers got to Greinke, putting 10 hits and five runs on him, but they met twice in August and Greinke was strong both times, going 12.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and four earned runs. That’s the kind of form I like.

Danny Salazar @ Chicago White Sox: $9,700 DraftKings, FPPG - 17.6

Salazar is a confusing player. Between the end of July and into August he strung together four good starts, putting together 25.1 innings with 38 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA. Pretty great right? Well, his last start on August 20 was a 4.2 inning, six-run start against the Royals… Just when it was all looking good, Salazar’s train came off the tracks again.

Tonight he gets a chance to right his form against a team he has put in some brilliant performances against this season. The White Sox aren’t a good lineup, and they can be sliced up, paying less than $10,000 for that is pretty good.

Garrett Richards @ Oakland Athletics: $7,200 DraftKings, FPPG - 16.1

Richards is back, and that is a wonderful thing for baseball. Injuries have robbed him of the majority of the last two years after he became a legitimate ace in 2014. He’s made just seven starts since Opening Day 2016, but he is a talented pitcher who at this price and against this lineup is a nice option.

Freddie Freeman vs Texas Rangers: $4,700 DraftKings, FPPG - 10.5

Freeman is on a three-game multi-hit streak that includes a homer and a double right now, and is facing a pitcher in Miguel Gonzalez who relies on contact over strikeouts. That’s a great thing for someone who makes as much strong contact as Freeman does.

Jonathan Schoop vs New York Yankees: $4,500 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.0

You know who’s quietly having himself a great year? Jonathan Schoop! The Orioles second baseman is slashing .306/.352/.539 with 30 homers and 101 RBI. That’s brilliant production from a middle infield spot and is why he has been such an important player in all forms of fantasy this season.

Hunter Pence @ Colorado Rockies: $4,200 DraftKings, FPPG - 6.3

We’re taking a risk here. Pence is 0-8 in his last two games, but he’s also in Coors Field and has a chance to his 11 home runs thanks to the thin air of the Rocky Mountains. It’s not been a great season for Pence at all, but it’s not been a great season for Tyler Chatwood either.