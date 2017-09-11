Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 11, 2017

Travel days are never a reason not to play daily fantasy baseball! There might only be eight games today but there are some very interesting options for your DFS lineups on today’s slate. Let’s start our look with the pitchers…

Best DFS MLB Pitchers for September 11, 2017

There are a lot of strong options going tonight, including on a red-hot team and some strong matchup plays.

Zack Greinke vs Colorado Rockies: $11,800 DraftKings, FPPG - 21.5

Normally someone playing the Colorado Rockies would be a risky play, but on the road the Rockies are not the force they are in Coors Field, and Zack Greinke is on a roll. His last two starts have come against the Los Angeles Dodgers and he dominated in both, combining for 13 innings, 12 strikeouts, 11 base runners and a 1.38 ERA.

Greinke is the second most-expensive starter today after Carlos Carrasco and the streaking Indians, but Carrasco is a full $1,400 more, and that’s just way too much.

Kenta Maeda @ San Francisco Giants: $9,900 DraftKings, FPPG - 15.0

Maeda is a mixed bag of a starter. Sometimes he can post six strong innings, other times he’ll be chased before the fourth inning having allowed 5+ runs.

His last two starts, both against the D-Backs, epitomise that, as he went three innings with seven runs against on August 31, and then threw five innings without allowing an earned run on September 6.

Still, in the environment of today’s pitchers, Maeda’s matchup against the Giants is very tempting. The Giants have averaged 4.4 runs a game over their last 10, but those figures are bloated by a trip to Coors Field. At normal altitudes, they have managed just 3.0 runs a game in their last 10. You can start Maeda with confidence.

Brandon Woodruff vs Pittsburgh Pirates: $7,100 DraftKings, FPPG - 14.5

If you’re looking to save money on a second pitcher I wouldn’t go cheaper than Woodruff today.

The Brewers’ rookie has made just four starts, but he’s looked very good so far. He held his own in Coors, and held the Nationals to just two hits and a walk in his last outing, going seven innings and striking out eight.

There is always risk with a rookie, but at a reasonable price against a middling opponent, he’s a good play if you want to save money for your bats today.

Best DFS MLB Hitters for September 11, 2017

With only half the league in action today there are a lot of big names not available for your lineup. So, who should you play?

Lonnie Chisenhall @ Detroit Tigers: $4,600 DraftKings, FPPG - 7.4

Chisenhall’s return to the lineup on September 1 was a welcome sight to Cleveland fans.

Since then he has started six games and hit .286 with three doubles, four walks, and a RBI. When went to the DL at the All-Star break he led the Indians in RBI, and I expect him to be a machine once again.

Travis Shaw vs Pittsburgh Pirates: $4,200 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.0

Shaw has had something of a sluggish second half, hitting .240 with just 10 homers and nine doubles, however some of his big-hit form is returning in September. He’s already picked up two homers and a pair of doubles this month, along with seven RBI and five walks.

Eric Hosmer vs Chicago White Sox: $3,900 DraftKings, FPPG - 8.7

Hosmer has been red hot in September, hitting .471 with two homers, three doubles, and nine RBI. This price is extremely low, so keep an eye on his spot in the lineup before you enter him in your DFS team, but if he’s playing jump on this one.