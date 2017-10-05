Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for October 5, 2017

The main stage of the 2017 MLB playoffs begins today, and there are two games that should feature great DFS opportunities. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros face off in what could be an absolute slugfest of a series, whereas the New York Yankees will take on the Cleveland Indians in what could be a highly technical baseball chess match.

That said, between these four teams that have so much talent between them, who should you put in your lineup today?

Best DFS MLB pitchers for October 5, 2017

A popular choice today will certainly be Red Sox ace Chris Sale ($11,700), but he struggled over the last two months of the regular season and is making his first career postseason start later today. Thus, your money would be better spent on the following arms.

Justin Verlander vs Boston Red Sox: $10,900 DraftKings, FPPG- 20.0

Verlander has been lights out since being traded to the Astros, winning all five of his starts in a Houston uniform and posting a 1.06 ERA. The big righty is known for turning it up in the playoffs and with a strong lineup supporting him, count on another great performance from the veteran.

Trevor Bauer vs New York Yankees: $7,900 DraftKings, FPPG- 17

Bauer posted a 4.19 ERA in 2017, but he also went 17-9 thanks to going 8-1 with a 2.57 ERA over the last two months of the season. The right-hander also went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against the Yankees this year and with New York starter Sonny Gray struggling, Bauer looks like the safer DFS bet today.

Best DFS MLB hitters for October 5, 2017

Now that we've covered the best pitchers for the day, what about the bats?

Aaron Judge @ Cleveland Indians: $5,300 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.9

Judge continues to swing a hot bat, so in your DFS lineups he should stay. The surefire Rookie of the Year and AL MVP contender was 2 for 4 with an absolute bullet of a two-run home run in the AL Wild Card Game against Minnesota and should be fully locked in for this series. Just how much he'll do for his team remains to be seen, but Judge should still be trusted across the board.

Jose Ramirez vs New York Yankees: $5,000 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.7

Ramirez is turning into the hitter that pitchers just can't solve this year. He hit .406 over the last month of the season and set new career highs with 29 home runs and 83 RBI. Expect him to be the major catalyst of Cleveland's lineup since Francisco Lindor is struggling.

Carlos Correa vs Boston Red Sox: $4,400 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.9

Correa went 6 for 10 in Houston's series against Boston to close out the regular season and turned in a great 2017 campaign despite dealing with injuries. He hit .315 with 24 home runs and 84 RBI in just 109 games and is a key member of the Astros' lineup. Going up against what may be a touch-and-go Chris Sale, expect a great performance from him.