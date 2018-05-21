Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 21, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Monday's main contest in a nine-game, 7:05pm ET start that features the likes of the Nationals, Yankees, Rockies, and Cardinals, giving players enough consistent bats and trustworthy arms to build a money-making lineup. The only question is, how should you spend your $50,000 DraftKings salary? Let's start with the pitchers.

Gio Gonzalez Vs. San Diego Padres ($11,900)

Zack Greinke may be today's ace, at $12,100, but with how poorly the Diamondbacks are playing I'd much rather save $200 and use a pitcher with a good shot at registering +4 win.

Gonzalez comes into his 10th start of the season with a 2.36 ERA and a 10.0 K/9. While his walk rate, and thus WHIP, is frustratingly high, he's only allowed two homers this season, a marked improvement on the last two years and a return to form in that regard. Against a limited Padres lineup this should be a very good start for Gonzalez. ﻿

Walker Buehler Vs. Colorado Rockies ($9,300)

Walker Buehler's season hit its first rocky patch last time out against the Miami Marlins when he allowed a two-run homer and four runs in total on five innings. It was just an 11.3-point outing for the young Dodger, which pulled his average down to 20.3.

It was the first time he didn't out-perform his price point, and while the Rockies lineup is strong, outside of Coors Field it isn't quite as fearsome. Buehler is sitting on an impressive 11.3 K/9 and a good WHIP, which should make for another valuable outing today.

Jose Berrios Vs. Detroit Tigers ($8,500)

Berrios' 2018 hasn't quite gone to plan. While he does have a complete game shutout to his name, he has run into trouble against the likes of the Mariners, Yankees, and Angels, and even had problems with the Reds and White Soxs. That isn't a good sign, and neither are the seven homers he has allowed so far. But Berrios is not walking hitters, has a reasonable strikeout rate, and is playing a very weak Tigers team. If you want to save some money on pitching today then Berrios is a strong option.

﻿Giancarlo Stanton @ Texas Rangers ($5,100)

In case you haven't been paying attention, Stanton's slump is officially over. The Yankees slugger has six homers in May, including two in the last week, and is slashing .328/.409/.724 this month. Sure, you could pay an extra $400 for Aaron Judge or $200 more for Bryce Harper, but neither are hitting as well as Stanton right now, and with Bartolo Colon's 1.6 HR/9 on the mound against him, Stanton is a big threat to go yard tonight.

Justin Turner Vs. Colorado Rockies ($3,800)

There is no reason not to have Turner in your lineup when he is this cheap. He's hitting .333 with a .820 OPS since returning to the Dodgers lineup, and while he scored just two points in yesterday's double-header he is a threat to score 10+ basically every game. You have to have him in your lineup today.

Asdrubal Cabrera Vs. Miami Marlins ($3,600)

The Mets second baseman is averaging 6.3 points per game over his last 10. That doesn't sound like a lot, but as the 10th most-expensive healthy option today, he is representing good value compared to the likes of Yoan Moncada or Whit Merrifield. He is unlikely to explode today, but he allows some salary to be spent elsewhere while not taking a guaranteed zero.