Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 2, 2018

DraftKings 7pm contest slot holds eight games today, the most of any contest. That makes it the place that players have the most choice, and thus the most room for profit. To do so you have to nail your lineup choices though. So, who should you have in your lineup tonight?

Jacob deGrom Vs. Atlanta Braves ($11,500)

deGrom has had a terrific start to the season, allowing one run or less in four of his six starts, going seven-plus innings in each of his last three and sitting on an 11.0 K/9.

He has already toasted the Braves, striking out ten and allowing just six baserunners in an outing two weeks ago. He is today's ace, despite Stephen Strasburg also being available.

Luis Severino @ Houston Astros ($9,200)

When an ace takes on a top lineup it is always a risk, but Severino has been in fine form this year, outside of one game in Boston. Severino is sitting on a 2.61 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 38 innings, and while the Astros are 5th in the Majors in runs scored, he is temptingly priced today. With a 23.8 average score, a price-tag like this can't be ignored.

Zack Godley Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($7,600)

Godley has had a few struggles this season, with two poor starts, including one against these Dodgers. However, when he is on Godley can be extremely good. He has a 8.9 K/9 and had a strong opening day start against LA. Godley is a risky proposition today, but at the same time there are few better options that are cheaper. Could Ivan Nova or Andrew Heaney do better? Maybe, but I wouldn't want to bet on it.

Manny Machado @ Los Angeles Angels ($4,900)

Is there a better hitter in the Majors right now than Manny Machado? He leads everyone in batting average and is #2 in OBP. He's on a five game hitting streak and has even swiped two bases. At less than $5,000 he is a steal today.

Todd Frazier Vs. Atlanta Braves ($3,900)

Frazier has settled in with the Mets now, hitting .266 at the hot corner. As the seventh-most expensive third baseman today Frazier offers a lot of upside, especially with the position being generally under-represented in this contest.

﻿Howie Kendrick Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($3,300)

Kendrick is hitting .286 this season with four homers, ten doubles, and last night his first steal. That is a nice little package of offense for such a cheap price. He ranks well down the second base price list too, which is even better when he is only averaging 0.6 fewer than Jose Altuve.