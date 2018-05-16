Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 16, 2018 (12:05pm ET)

(Photo credit: Erik Drost)

Today sees a pair of contests that are worthwhile. We have already addressed the 14-game, all day contest here, and now it is time to look at the nine-game early slate that kicks off at 12:05pm ET.

﻿﻿While this contest lacks the biggest teams around there are still a lot of very viable and intriguing options for the early games. Who should be in your lineup? Let's start with the pitchers.

Trevor Bauer @ Detroit Tigers ($12,800)

Bauer is the most expensive pitcher in DFS today, which is odd for someone averaging just 20.4 points per game. However, he has pitched well in 2018. His 2-3 record doesn't look great, but a 3.00 ERA and 10.1 K/9 are both very nice indeed.

Bauer's last outing was a tough one, as he gave up four earned runs and 11 hits in 4.2 innings, but the strikeout rate and the very poor opposition today make Bauer a serious option for tonight, especially without the likes of Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.

Jameson Taillon Vs. Chicago White Sox ($7,600)

At his best Taillon can be a monster. He has a complete game shutout against the Reds to his name this season already. The issue is that his run support isn’t great, and when he doesn’t have it he can really get blasted. The Tigers hung a -5.8 on him earlier this season.

He left his last start with a finger laceration and it isn’t certain that he will make this start, but he has seemed to be ok in preparations. His 4.08 ERA isn’t great, but a 7.9 K/9 is nice, and he is keeping the ball in the park too.

Nick Pivetta @ Baltimore Orioles ($7,200)

Pivetta was supposed to be going last night but the game was postponed. The weather should hold off today though, allowing him to take to the mound against a very weak opponent in Andrew Cashner. The Phillies haven't been in the best form of late, but Pivetta has been strong outside of one disastrous game against the Nationals. These O's are not that deadly though. With a 9.7 K/9 and a 1.26 WHIP Pivetta is a very nice, cheap, option today.

Jose Ramirez @ Detroit Tigers ($5,100)

Ramirez is an absolute beast at the plate. He's hitting .297 for the season, but over the last 10 games he is hitting .359 with five homers, 10 RBI, and three steals. In other words, this is a star player in top form. There is a big risk with taking any $5k+ player, but Ramirez is on fire, go with him.

Brandon Belt Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,000)

Belt never really took off as scouts hoped he would, but he is still a solid major leaguer, and in 2018 he is playing well. He's got eight homers on this season along with nine doubles and a triple, he's also got a very nice .391 OBP which is what we are interested in today. Against Matt Harvey and his 1.39 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 rate this is a very nice game to get Belt in your lineup.

Asdrubal Cabrera Vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($3,800)

Cabrera has very quietly had a nice start to 2018. In May he is slashing .298/.327/.489 with a homer, four doubles, a triple, and seven RBI. It doesn't sound like a lot, but at second base, his 9.1 points per game is very good, especially at this price point.