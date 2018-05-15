Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 15, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

The 7:05pm ET contest slot features 14 games, that is everyone except for the early starting Rockies and Padres. That means there are 28 starters to pick from and far too many hitters to even try and count. The decision of who should make your lineups and how best to distribute your budget is tough. Here are our favorite picks for May 15's busiest contest.

Gerrit Cole @ Los Angeles Angels ($13,900)

Cole is the best pitcher in baseball right now, and that is reflected in his enormous price tag. Still, a monstrous 13.66 K/9 and a 1.43 ERA make a near $14,000 cost pretty acceptable.

The Angels aren't especially strikeout-prone, but Cole has already racked up a 24.1-point outing against them this season and is the safest play in all of DFS right now.

Noah Syndergaard Vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($10,800)

If Cole's price tag is just too much to stomach then Noah Syndergaard is a very good option as your top pitcher today. He is sitting on a very nice 10.4 K/9 right now and is not walking hitters too much either. Thor comes into today with a 3.09 ERA that is a still bloated somewhat by a bad opening day. He has a 2.79 mark over his last three starts, which includes controlling the Rockies and Cardinals. The Blue Jays are seventh in strikeouts and eighth in runs, so this could be a very nice start for Syndergaard, but there is a bit of risk as well.

Trevor Williams Vs. Chicago White Sox ($7,200)

Williams is playing pretty well to start the season. He has a 3.13 ERA through eight starts, a 1.17 WHIP, and has allowed just five homers so far. His most recent starts have been his worst, including a five-inning, four-run game against these White Sox. However, the South Siders are 29th in runs scored and 16th in strikeouts. That's a nice matchup. If you want to go cheap on a starter today then Williams is the floor.

JD Martinez Vs. Oakland Athletics ($5,100)

Martinez continues to be the best $5k+ option in DFS. He went 2-for-4 last night with yet another homer as he continues to rake for the Red Sox. Up against Daniel Mengden and his 4.06 ERA today, Martinez should have another multi-hit day to keep owners smiling.

Javier Baez @ Atlanta Braves ($4,400)

For someone producing an average of 10.7 points per game, Javier Baez is very reasonably priced today. He hasn't been in the best form of late, hitting jut one for his last eight, but he has two steals in the last three games and three homers this month. Production is still hard to come by at second base, and Baez is a nice option today.

David Peralta Vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($3,900)

Peralta's 0-for-4 game last night snapped a seven-game hit streak for the D-Backs outfielder. He has cooled off a little over the last few weeks, but he is still racking up enough points to be a positive influence, especially at under $4k. With AJ Pollock getting hurt last night there won't be a day off for Peralta this week.

