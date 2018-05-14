Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 14, 2018

(Photo credit: Erik Drost)

Monday's contest schedule sees a nice eight-game slot at 7:05pm ET, featuring every game today except the early starting Braves and Cubs.

That leaves us with some very interesting players to pick from, and some big teams as well. Houston and Boston are in action, as well as the Angels, Rockies, and Twins.

Who should feature in your DFS lineups today? Let's start with the pitchers.

Carlos Carrasco @ Detroit Tigers ($12,200)

Patrick Corbin may be the most expensive pitcher today, but Carrasco is the best option at the top of the price list. The Indians star has two complete games under his belt already and a 9.1 K/9 so far this season.

His ERA is a bloated 3.61 thanks to some por starts, including two against the Mariners. But against the Tigers he has little to worry about. He has already hung one complete game on them and is coming off a 14 K performance against the Brewers. His run support has been spotty at best, but Carrasco has a great chance of returning strong points tonight.

Rick Porcello Vs. Oakland Athletics ($10,500)

Porcello has had a very nice start to the season, with a 5-0 record, a 2.79 ERA, and an 8.5 K/9. While he won't always put in a dominant start, he has limited free passes to first and homers, which is a great combination for any pitcher. Porcello has four starts allowing one or fewer runs, and his only real blow up came against the Yankees, which these A's are very much not.

With an average score of 21.4 points per game he is a very solid option today and reasonably priced.

Tyler Anderson @ San Diego Padres ($7,500)

If you are after a cheap starter today then Anderson is as low as I would be willing to go. The lefty has a great matchup today against the light-hitting Padres and in the ideal park as well. His stats don't make for great reading, with a 1.33 WHIP, 4,23 ERA, and 4.0 BB/9, but there is a reason he is so cheap. He has had slightly more success on the road which is good for today. He's also faced the Padres twice already this year and has a 1.50 ERA and 12 K's against them in 12 innings. Like I said, it's a great matchup for him.

JD Martinez Vs. Oakland Athletics ($5,000)

If you are looking for a stud bat today then don't just leap on Mookie Betts ($5,800) or Mike Trout ($5,700), take a look at JD Martinez. The Sox new outfielder has been raking in May, slashing .354/.415/.729 with five homers, 11 RBI, and seven runs. The Sox are starting to gear up again with their bats, and Martinez is a huge reason. Don't be afraid by Sean Manaea's name next to him either. The A's pitcher is not in the nearly the same form he was when he no-hit Boston earlier this year.﻿

Eugenio Suarez @ San Francisco Giants ($4,300)

Suarez has been strong since returning to the lineup at the end of April. He is slashing .267/.340/.578 for the month of May with four homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. On a day with Nolan Arenado on the road and the likes of Alex Bregman and Evan Longoria unappealing, Suarez's price and form (10.3 points per game) are too tempting to say no to.

CJ Cron @ Kansas City Royals ($3,600)

Cron is on a tear right now. He has a hit in each of his last six games, including four multi-hit games, and has eight homers on the year. Despite 8.1 points per game Cron doesn't even crack the top 10 for first baseman when it comes to cost today, making him a perfect player to free up salary for elsewhere.

