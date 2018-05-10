Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 10, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

After two days of 14-game contests there are just nine in today's biggest contest slot, the 7:05pm ET one. Those games do include a few key lineups like the Yankees, Red Sox, Nationals, and Diamondbacks though.

With all those teams to choose between, getting your DraftKings lineup right is going to be a tough one. So who should you select today?

Walker Buehler Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($10,500)

The 2015 first round pick has been remarkably effective so early in his career. Buehler threw six innings of no-hit ball in his last start and has a 1.13 ERA along with a 10.69 K/9. While he is walking hitters to frequently, his mix of pitches is playing well against major league opposition and tonight he gets to go against the struggling Reds. Cincy are just 29th in runs scored on the road.

Mike Foltynewicz @ Miami Marlins ($9,500)

Folty has had a good start to the season, for him at least. A 3.65 ERA represents the best season-mark of his career, and his current 10.5 K/9 is a huge leap from previous seasons.

There are few question marks with him this year though, including a bloated 4.1 BB/9 and his most recent terrible outing against the Giants. However, the Marlins are dead last in runs scored, batting average, and slugging percentage. That's a good enough match up for me.

Garrett Richards Vs. Minnesota Twins ($8,900)

Outside of two shaky games, Richards has been impressive this season. His strikeout total can be more variable than you would like, but he has double-digit potential every time he takes to the mound, especially against a lineup that includes K kings like Miguel Sano. The Twins are just 25th in runs scored, making Richards a more than reasonable proposition today.

AJ Pollock Vs. Washington Nationals ($5,200)

Lost in the struggles of Paul Goldschmidt this season is the successes of AJ Pollock. The veteran centerfielder is hitting .308 with 11 homers and eight steals so far this year, which is just terrific. He is relatively expensive, but with the likes of Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge more expensive and at risk of a rain out, this is a nice play.

Anthony Rendon @ Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,900)

Rendon was a .300-25 homer guy in 2017, and while the power is yet to come through this season the average and on-base is still there. This price is solid for a guy averaging 7.5 points per game and with the potential to go wild. As the seventh-most expensive third baseman he is more than a reasonable prospect today.

Ryon Healy @ Toronto Blue Jays ($3,800)

Healy has been red hot lately. In the last 15 days he has hit .319 with five homers, ten runs, and 11 RBI. That streak has given him a 8.2 points per game average, better than Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Healy is a nice, low-cost, option at first today, allowing you to cover for a pricier pitching option or an elite bat like Mike Trout.