Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 28, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

With 10 games to pick from in the all day contest on DraftKings there is more than enough scope for profit to make today playable. The Red Sox, Nationals, Astros, and Rockies are all in action, and even though the Yankees are among the teams off today there are plenty of quality options to go around. Who should be in your lineup today?

Lance McCullers @ Tampa Bay Rays ($11,100)

McCullers in the #3 option in terms of price today, but he is also my favorite. Aaron Nola is facing a tough opponent in the Washington Nationals, while you'd be mad to trust Clayton Kershaw today.

He comes into today in reasonable form. He has allowed seven runs in his last three starts, but he has also picked up 23 strikeouts in 19 innings while limiting his walks which have been a problem this year. The Rays are one of the worst lineups in the Majors, so McCullers has a very good shot at making it four starts in a row with over 20 DFS points.

Michael Fulmer Vs. Oakland Athletics ($7,900)

Speaking of aiming for four 20+ starts in a row, that is Michael Fulmer's target for today too. In his last three starts he has allowed just five runs, struck out 20, and walked only three. Fulmer has never been a strikeout machine, but he is improving his K/9 rate to a career-best 7.8 this season, and while the walks are up as well the tradeoff is worth it.

Mike Leake @ Baltimore Orioles ($6,400)

If you want a super-cheap option then Mike Leake is probably your guy. It is a risk of course, anyone with a 4+ ERA is, but the Baltimore Orioles are 29th in runs scored right now and have lost their last four. If you are going to go cheap with your #2 starter, Leake is the guy to do it with.

Alex Bregman @ Tampa Bay Rays ($5,300)

The Astros third baseman is in electric form right now. He has nine hits, including five doubles and three homers, in his last three games and is averaging 14.2 points per game through his last 10. With the big Boston bats very expensive today, Bregman is a great choice to be your elite hitter.

Nick Castellanos Vs. Oakland Athletics ($4,600)

The Tigers outfielder is another in fine form right now. He has a double in each of his last four games, and has five double-digit performances in his last 10 games. He isn't as cheap as he could be given his matchup, but this is still good value for a player of his caliber.

Gerardo Parra @ San Francisco Giants ($3,800)

Parra has been playing very well of late, with 12 hits in his last 10 games and a massive 15 RBI. He is cheap for his level of production (10.4 points per game in his last 10) and offers a lot of value today.

