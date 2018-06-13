Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 13, 2018 (7:05pm ET Contest)

(Photo credit: Geoff Livingston)

There are nine games in the 7:05pm ET contest, making it more than worth your while. With the Yankees, Nationals, Rockies, and Astros there are plenty of impressive bats to pick from and more than a few strong pitching options. So, who should be in your lineup for this contest?

Gerrit Cole @ Oakland Athletics ($13,200)

Cole is almost $2,000 more than his nearest competition today, and yet he is well worth the extra money. Cole is averaging 30 points per start, and is coming off a six-inning, eight-strikeout win against the Rangers. While Cole's strikeout rate has dipped a little recently (his last double-digit strikeout game was May 4) but he is still racking up the points and the A's lineup is 10th in strikeouts. You may have to save elsewhere, but Cole is worth starting every time now.

Kenta Maeda Vs. Texas Rangers ($9,400)

The Dodgers righty is coming off the DL to make this start. While that can be a worry, he has been his usual solid self this season. Prior to his last contracted start he has an ERA of 3.38 and a 4-3 record. The Dodgers haven't been as good as expected, thanks in part to a lot of injuries, Maeda is bastion of consistency, and with an 11.7 K/9 this year he has the potential to bring in a huge haul of points.

Nick Pivetta Vs. Colorado Rockies ($7,500)

The Rockies on the road are 15th in runs scored, but are slashing 27th/26th/25th. That leaves plenty of room for a young pitcher like Nick Pivetta to come away with a solid score.

Pivetta has a 3.76 ERA in his 13 starts and is carrying a 10.2 K/9 with a 1.16 WHIP, and while he hasn't exactly been electric of late he hasn't exactly blown up either. He's allowed just one homer in his last four starts, and has two 30+ point starts in his last five.

Joey Votto @ Kansas City Royals ($4,600)

Votto has turned his fantasy season around. He's averaging 9.9 points per game in his last 10, without even hitting a homer. He has 11 walks and 16 hits, including a rare triple, and a slashline of .432/.571/.541. The lack of power makes it less likely he will score big, but the sheer consistency of reaching first base means his floor is much higher than some of the very expensive sluggers out there.

Andrew McCutchen @ Miami Marlins ($4,200)

Speaking of turning it all around, Andrew McCutchen is starting to catch fire. The Giants outfielder has three homers in his last 10 games along with four doubles and a triple. The explosion of power and average has been a welcome sight for fans and fantasy owners alike. Outfield bats are always expensive, so saving cash by making McCutchen's hot bat your biggest will make paying for Gerrit Cole a lot easier.

Miguel Andujar Vs. Washington Nationals ($4,200)

The Yankees third baseman continues to impress at the plate. He's hitting .400 over his last 10 games with a trio of homers and more walks (4) than strikeouts (3). His ability to get on base together with the depth of the lineup around him. Erick Fedde is on the mound for the Nationals today with his 4.77 ERA, making today a potentially huge one for Andujar.