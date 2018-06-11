Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 11, 2018

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Monday's are often light travel days. But today sees eight games which is more than enough to play some DFS baseball. The Red Sox, Angels, Blue Jays, and Brewers are all in action, which gives us more than enough quality players to pick from. So, who should be in your lineup?

Carlos Carrasco @ Chicago White Sox ($10,700)

Carrasco comes into today off the back of a huge seven-inning, 10 strikeout win against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the first brilliant outing in a month, which oddly enough came against the Brewers as well. Today sees Carrasco get his first shot at the White Sox, who are 27th in runs scored in 2018. Despite all his inconsistencies this season, it is a matchup that is too tempting to pass up, especially with a 9.0 K/9.

Jack Flaherty Vs. San Diego Padres ($8,300)

Speaking of nice matchups, Jack Flaherty gets a shot at the Padres today, which should only see his impressive numbers improve. The rookie already has a 3.20 ERA and 1.17 WHIP to go along with a 9.6 K/9 in his seven starts this year. In four of his outings he has allowed just one run, and while he is allowed five homers so far, he limits walks and can plow through lineups on his day.

Junior Guerra Vs. Chicago Cubs ($7,000)

Junior Guerra is another young pitcher having a nice season. He holds a 2.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 11 starts. He's striking out nearly a hitter per inning as well, making him quite a valuable DFS option on days like today. While the Cubs are sixth in slugging and seventh in runs scored, Guerra is a nice option on a light day and will allow you to add some bigger bats.

Andrew Benintendi @ Baltimore Orioles ($5,500)

Benintendi has been in great form of late. Over his last 10 games he has four homers, two steals, 11 runs, six RBI, and 12 total hits. ALl of that is good for an average of 12.6 points, and since he comes in a full $500 cheaper than Mike Trout he is well worth the investment today.

Justin Upton @ Seattle Mariners ($4,300)

If you aren't overly keen on spending that much on an in-form outfielder, then Justin Upton may be a better option for you. Like Benintendi he has four homers in his last 10 games. His average over that span isn't quite as impressive (9.8) but the salary you save by picking Upton could well make up for that.

Matt Carpenter Vs. San Diego Padres ($3,300)

Carpenter hasn't been in great form this year, but recently he has started to turn it around. He's hitting .286 over the last 10 games with a homer, two doubles, and eight runs scored. It's only an average of 7.5 points per game, but it is an improvement, and with both second and third base eligibility together with a low price he is a nice option today.

﻿