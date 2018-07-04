Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 4, 2018 (All day Contest)

(Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

The all day contest on DraftKings kicks off at 11:05am ET thanks to the early start in Washington today, but that shouldn't put you off entering! There are plenty of interesting pitching options today and enough hitters to create your own fireworks display. So who should be in your lineup?

Patrick Corbin Vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($11,100)

There are three pitchers at or above the $13,000 mark today, and while taking one of them is tempting, it can severely hamstring your lineup to put so much of your budget into one pitcher.

A better compromise could well be Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin. He has a 6-3 record this year to go along with a 3.14 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and a wonderful 11.4 K/9. Those strikeouts can really elevate his points total. He has three 25+ starts in his last 10, including a brilliant 12 K, 38-point game against the Pirates. Throw in the fact that the Cardinals are hitting just .222 against lefties this year and this looks like an ideal spot for Corbin.

Chase Anderson Vs. Minnesota Twins ($7,200)

There aren't a lot of great options in the mid-range of starters today, but there are two names that offer a shot at strong value. One of those is the ﻿Brewers righty Chase Anderson.

He isn't doing anything amazing this year, posting a 4.18 ERA and registering just 68 strikeouts in 88.1 innings. However, he does have a low WHIP (1.13) which keeps the negative points at bay, and he is coming into today after back-to-back 23.7-point starts. That is a nice platform to go on, especially against an opponent that ranks in the bottom third of the league in nearly every offensive category.

Marcus Stroman Vs. New York Mets ($6,500)

Stroman has a 6.02 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the year, but that is not important here. shoulder inflammation through Spring Training affected him early on, but a stint on the disabled list seems to have corrected the issue. In his two starts since coming off the DL he has thrown 12 innings, struck out nine, and allowed just one earned run.

The Mets are 26th in runs scored, 28th in average, and 25th slugging. This is a great spot for Stroman to continue his return to form.

Paul Goldschmidt Vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($5,200)

His cold start is truly dead. goldschmidt now has 19 homers on the season after adding another one last night, but perhaps the best signal that he has fixed his issues is that the strikeouts have dropped off again. He has seven walks and seven K's in his last 10 games, to go along with a .378 average and eight RBI.

Justin Turner Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($4,100)

Turner is playing well once again. He has a .367 average in his last 10 games, including three homers, a steal, and as many walks (5) as strikeouts. It has combined to give him a 9.7 average which is very strong for this price. It looks like it will be a bullpen day for the Pirates too, which opens the door for big scores.

Mikael Franco Vs. Baltimore Orioles ($3,700)

Franco has been playing well of late, hitting .414 in his last 10 games with a homer, five doubles, and five runs scored. He has been sharing time at third base with Jesmuel Valentin though, so make sure he is starting today if you are going to use him. He went 2-3 last night with a walk to score 10 points, if he does that again today you will be a very happy owner.