Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 3, 2018

There is a full schedule today, but due to some funky start times early in the day, the biggest contest is only a 12-game, 7:05pm ET, one on DraftKings, but that is no bad thing. 12 games is plenty to find value and get your lineup into the profit window. So who should be in your lineup today?

Shane Bieber @ Kansas City Royals ($9,600)

This is not a great pitching day. Clayton Kershaw is the star name and most expensive player at $12,000, but his form this year is far from his usual level, and $12,000 is a huge risk. Zack Greinke is a possibility, but also expensive and inconsistent. So why not go with Bieber?

In his four starts the rookie has a 2.22 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. While his WHIP is a slightly worrying 1.32, his 22.1 points per game average is the best available today, and with a good opponent this is a nice play today.

Anthony DeSclafani Vs. Chicago White Sox ($7,600)

DeSclafani isn't exactly having a stellar season, with his 4.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, but what he is is consistent. In his last four starts he has registered between 14.7 and 18.4 points, he's picked up between three and six strikeouts, and gone between five and 6.1 innings. You know what you are getting from him, and when you combine that with a nice matchup and a good price tag you have all the makings of a #2 pitcher.

Chris Bassitt Vs. San Diego Padres ($6,300)

Your low-cost option for today is another pitcher with just four starts under his belt. Chris Bassitt has a 2.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in his four starts. He has a 1.16 WHIP, and has two strong starts this year. His last game was a six-inning shutout performance against the Detroit Tigers. While Bassitt is having some struggles with walks this year, he still has a low WHIP and is so cheap he is worth the risk.

Francisco Lindor @ Kansas City Royals ($5,700)

I recommended him yesterday and he put up 40 points on two homers and seven RBI. I see no reason not to make him your star hitter again today as he continues to stake a claim as the best shortstop in baseball.

Mitch Haniger Vs. Los Angeles Angels ($4,400)

Haniger's bat is starting to heat up again after his cold May. He is hitting .359 in his last 10 games, with four doubles, a homer, and eight RBI. With the hit-and-miss Andrew Heaney on the mound tonight this could be another profitable game for Haniger, who is averaging a very nice 9.5 points per game in his last 10.

Hunter Renfroe @ Oakland Athletics ($3,600)

Renfroe is finding some form, and at this price that is a wonderful thing. The Padres outfielder has two homers, a steal, four doubles, and 12 hits in his last 10 games, giving him an average of 8.1 points per game. At a low price form like that is invaluable.