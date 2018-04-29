Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for April 29th, 2018

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

Sunday afternoon sees a huge DFS contest, with 12 games in the 1pm ET slot. Leaving us with 24 starters to choose from and more hitting options than you can shake a stick at.

So who should you start? We begin with the pitchers...

Gerrit Cole Vs. Oakland A's ($12,600)

Cole has been in brilliant form to start the season, with a 1.29 ERA through his first five starts. He has gone seven innings in each outing, shutting out his opponent in two, and registering double-digit strikeouts in three. He may be the most expensive option today by $700, but he is well worth the money.

Rick Porcello Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($10,300)

The Red Sox aren't in great form at the moment, having won just two of their last seven. Their problems to not extend to Porcello though. The 2016 Cy Young winner is sitting on a 1.93 ERA so far, fuelled by a strong groundball rate and just four free passes allowed in 32 innings. Porcello will not pick up 12+ strikeouts, but he will return a good points tally.

Chad Bettis @ Miami Marlins ($8,000)

Colorado's Chad Bettis is about as low as I would be comfortable going tonight. His last outing was a disappointing five-inning, four-run, no-decision against the Padres which added almost a whole run to his ERA. Still, it is only at 2.40 after a very strong start to the year that includes a top-notch performance against the Washington Nationals. He has leaned heavily on a remarkable 87.7% strand rate so far this year, which is helping him work around a worrying walk rate. However, the Marlins are not a good team at the plate, with only the Royals scoring fewer runs so far this season. Sometimes the matchup is good enough to overcome worries about luck.

Tommy Pham @ Pittsburgh Pirates ($5,000)

The NL leader in batting average is none other than St. Louis' Tommy Pham. He picked up a double and an RBI last night, but he has nine hits, including a homer, in the last seven days and has stolen five bases to boot. Pham can do it all, and that makes his production both very consistent and potentially spectacular.

Xander Bogaerts Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($4,000)

Manny Machado may be lighting up the shortstop position right now, but in terms of value for money, he can't beat Bogaerts today. He has six multi-hit performances in 11 games this season, including one on his return to the lineup on Friday. As the #8 shortstop today he is the best mid-value option among the hitters today.

Howie Kendrick Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,300)

Kendrick has two homers in the last week, is hitting .301 on the year, and has strong RBI potential every day thanks to his spot behind Bryce Harper in the order. He's not a true ultra-cheap option, but he is a good value at second or as a cheap outfielder to allow you to spend elsewhere.