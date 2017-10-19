header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

19 Oct 2017

Cleveland Indians: Time to move on from Michael Brantley

Cleveland Indians: Time to move on from Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley is having another ankle surgery and Cleveland should move on from him entirely.

Jump To
link decal

A promising start

link decal

The wheels fall off

link decal

Time to move on

A promising start

The wheels fall off

Time to move on

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy