Cleveland Indians: 5 ways to make the ALCS in 2018

Well, this was unexpected. Heading into the postseason, the Cleveland Indians were heavily favored to win the World Series and redeem﻿ themselves after blowing a 3-1 series lead in last year's Fall Classic. Alas, history repeated itself after the Indians blew a commanding 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. After breaking the American League win-streak record, perhaps the Indians couldn't get any better. But there's always room for improvement when you don't win it all. Here are five things the Cleveland Indians can do to advance to the ALCS next year.