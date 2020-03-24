BREAKING* MLB The Show 20: Diamond Dynasty Headliners Set 4 Pack – Johnny Bench, release date & more

Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench is back in Diamond Dynasty.

Diamond Dynasty has been a mad dash since release day, and there are more players on the way.

The Headliners Set packs introduce some really powerful players to MLB The Show, and the upcoming Headliners Set 4 Pack is sure to shake up Diamond Dynasty even further.

Here’s everything we know so far about what’s to come with this pack.

Johnny Bench – 92 OVR

Johnny Bench has been announced as the featured player for the Headliners Set 4 Pack.

Bench brings elite class to the catcher position in Diamond Dynasty which is sorely lacking. He has a cannon of an arm to throw out greedy baserunners, and brings some strong batting to your offense from a historically weak batting position.

Bench’s best stats are his 93 Fielding, 93 Arm Strength, 87 Power vs R, and 80 Vision.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes

Bench might be the most valuable of the headliners set players so far. You can expect the Diamond Dynasty marketplace to adjust to having another elite catcher.

If players are fast enough, though, they can dive right into the hype and try opening Bench for sale before competition. After all, the packs come with a 1 in 10 chance of opening the featured player.

Diamond Dynasty Headliners Set

The Headliners Sets are a great way to introduce quality players into Diamond Dynasty.

Headliners Set 3 Pack includes diamond right-handed relief pitcher Eric Gagne. This helps fill a void in reliever talent in Diamond Dynasty. The pack has been opened often enough to keep Gagne’s price much lower than other premium relievers, which really helps out the marketplace.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: Trophy guide

Headliners Set 2 Pack includes diamond shortstop Jimmy Rollins who brings some quality base running and fielding to the position, adding some variety to your options.

Headliners Set 1 Pack includes diamond right-handed starting pitcher Mark Prior. Prior brings some devastating off-speed pitches to compliment a good 4-seam fastball. His release helps alleviate the pain of kicking off your Diamond Dynasty with bad pitching.

Future Headliners Set players

The Headliners Set 5 Pack is expected to release on March 27th, and has the same in-game teaser of “a Legend hitter.” At least we can rule out a pitcher.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: Complete controls guide

The outfield is of course stacked in Diamond Dynasty, but the Headliners series has thus far featured 2 infielders and 2 pitchers. With that in mind, we expect the pack to bring an elite outfielder.

To keep up to date with all MLB The Show 20 news, stay tuned as we update live.