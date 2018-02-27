Arizona Diamondbacks: Can Snakes build off of successful 2017?

(Photo Credit: Johnmaxmena2)

The 2017 season was a successful year for the Diamondbacks. Though they lost out on the NL West title to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona reached the postseason for the first time since 2011 didn’t have a losing record against any of their division rivals. They also posted one of the best home records in the league at 52-29.

First-year manager Torey Lovullo won the NL Manager of the Year award and Paul Goldschmidt was once again a finalist in NL MVP voting. Oh, and JD Martinez only put up some of the best numbers in a single season in franchise history in just a two and half month span, including becoming the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game.

They made major leaps forward, and the offseason was no different. With the Diamondbacks looking to return to October, let’s look at their strengths, weaknesses, and some new players they brought in this offseason.