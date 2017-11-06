header decal
06 Nov 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 free agents to pursue this offseason

Though it'll be difficult to bring in reinforcements for a club that won 93 games, there's still room for improvement.

Just like all the other 29 clubs, the Arizona Diamondbacks have many questions to answer with the free agent market. For example, do they bring back star outfielder J. D. Martinez or do they let him walk and stick with Yasmany Tomas? Or should the closer be someone already on the team or someone on the market? 

They likely won't tear the team apart to bring in a star pitcher or hitter, but they won't be quiet this offseason as they too want to reach the goal of winning a World Series. That said, who should the club pursue on the market this offseason?

