11 Oct 2017

Anthony Rendon and Nolan Arenado: Who's the NL's better third baseman?

After Anthony Rendon's substantial improvement this year, Nolan Arenado might not automatically be the NL's best third baseman

Hitting the Ball

&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
BA (2017).301.309
SLG (2017).533.586
OBP (2017).403.373
Isolated Power (2017).232.277
&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
Road- SLG (2017).490.531
Road- isolated Power (2017).204.248
Road- Home Runs (2017)1118
&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
Road- BA (2017).286.283
&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
BB % (2017)13.9 %9.1 %
K % (2017)13.6 %15.6 %
Swing % pitches outside K-zone (2017)21.0 %32.0 %
Swing % pitches inside K-zone (2017)63.0 %68.1 %
Swing % pitches overall40.0 %48.1 %
&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) (2017).394.395
Weighted Runs Created (wRC+) (2017)142122
   

Fielding the Hot Corner

&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
Double Play Runs (DPR) above average (2017)0.11.6
Range Runs (RngR) above average (2017)9.41.2
Error Runs (ErrR) above average(2017)4.13.9
Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR)(2017)13.66.7
&nbsp; Rendon Arenado
Double Play Runs Saved (rGDP) (2017)01
Good Fielding Plays  Runs Saved (rGFP) above average (2017)03
Plus/Minus Runs Saved (rPM) above average (2017)617
Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) above average (2017)720
