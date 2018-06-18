header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

18 Jun 2018

All-Star Game: The write-in vote team

All-Star Game: The write-in vote team

If you’re a fan who likes to write in names, here are players from each position to consider.

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Slgckgc)

There are only two-and-a-half weeks left for fans to vote players into the All-Star Game. For the fans that only pay attention to who’s on the actual ballots, this article may not apply to you. Like the national elections, though, there’s a select group of people that take advantage of writing in the player’s names, hoping maybe their players will get the nod to be in the All-Star Game.

The write-in is a nice addition for the ballot but like American elections, they’re overall useless in electing people to office, or in this case a trip to the All-Star Game. Here, we’ll look at players from both the AL and NL that are worthy of getting voted into the Midsummer Classic via the write-in vote. In order for a player to qualify, they cannot be on the original Camping World Ballot, so don't expect to see Aaron Judge!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy