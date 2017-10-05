header decal
05 Oct 2017

ALDS Game 1 preview: Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros

After closing out 2017 with a four game series at Fenway, these two teams will square off once again in the ALDS.

Game 1 Starters - Chris Sale (LHP) vs Justin Verlander (RHP)

Lineups

Red Sox Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage
Xander Bogaerts, SS10.273.343
Dustin Pedroia, 2B7.293.369
Andrew Benintendi, LF20.271.352
Mookie Betts, RF24.264.344
Mitch Moreland, 1B22.246.326
Hanley Ramirez, DH23.242.320
Rafael Devers, 3B10.284.338
Sandy Leon, C7.235.322
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF17.245.323
Astros Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage
George Springer, CF34.283.367
Alex Bregman, 3B19.284.352
Jose Altuve, 2B24.346.410
Carlos Correa, SS24.315.391
Evan Gattis, DH12.263.311
Marwin Gonzalez, LF23.303.377
Yuri Gurriel, 1B18.299.332
Cameron Maybin, CF4.186.226
Brian McCann, C18.241.323

Who's Hot, and Who's Not

Prediction: Astros 4 - 2 Red Sox

Where to Watch

