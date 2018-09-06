header decal
06 Sep 2018

AL MVP: Top 5 candidates for 2018

These five players are stealing the show in contention for the AL MVP Award.

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The American League is full of sluggers who can hit for power and average. Many of the league's top hitters are showing their abilities at the plate, and on the field, while helping their clubs storm away from the rest of their divisions. The AL hasn’t been as competitive as the NL in the playoff races, but the competition for the MVP race will be fun to watch as September progresses.

It won’t be division races to watch as the season winds down, but rather the players in competition for the season-ending awards. With that said, let’s look at the five AL players worthy of consideration for the AL MVP Award.

