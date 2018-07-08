header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

08 Jul 2018

5 players who could make the NL All-Star Team in 2019

5 players who could make the NL All-Star Team in 2019

A peek at the potential stars for next season

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Ian D'Andrea)

The 2018 All-Star Game is less than two weeks away, and several established stars will soon gather to play in Nationals Park. And while some will deserve to be there, some might end up there instead of some emerging stars. Those emerging stars may not have the recognition to earn a spot for the 2018 All-Star Game, but they could find themselves as features in the 2019 edition of the Midsummer Classic.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy