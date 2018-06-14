header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

14 Jun 2018

5 players who could make the AL All-Star Team in 2019

5 players who could make the AL All-Star Team in 2019

The players who might just miss the cut this summer but could appear in the next Midsummer Classic

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Eric Kilby)

As the MLB season enters mid-June and the build-up towards the MLB All-Star Game mounts, several deserving players will receive a spot on the roster for the Midsummer Classic. Several players will also end up in Washington DC based on their reputation and performance in prior seasons. Additionally, several players have played close to an All-Star level of performance or should play in this year's game, but will not. Next year, however, is a different story.

Thus, let's take a look at a few of those players who are close and will more than likely appear at the 2019 All-Star Game as representatives for the American League team.  

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy