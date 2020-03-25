Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Gameplay: Changes we want to see, Playable Zelda, Co-Op, Nintendo Direct, Combat, Movement, Map & more

Will anything be revealed about the Zelda sequel? Here are some of the changes we want to see.

With Nintendo Direct just inches away, Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting the updates about Breath of the Wild 2.

Will it live up to the hype? And what differences in gameplay will we experience?

Only time will tell, and with the next Nintendo Direct almost certain to showcase Zelda, it won’t be long before we are seeing trailers showing off new gameplay footage.

Keep reading below for all the details we have on BOTW 2, ahead of the live stream.

E3 2019

E3 2019 showed us a short glimpse of what Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has in store for its gameplay, but we are desperately wanting more.

THE DEBUT: The E3 2019 trailer gave an exciting glimpse into what’s in store.

So little is known about the gameplay so far due to the lack of updates since it’s trailer debut at E3 2019, meaning the next Nintendo Direct will fill a much needed Zelda void and hopefully put some of the speculation at rest about how this game will play and function.

Here is the lowdown on what gameplay changes and mechanics we want to see in Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

What we know so far

When it comes to what we know so far about the gameplay of Breath of the Wild 2, the short answer is very little. Apart from the debut trailer, there has been very little to go of when assessing the gameplay.

DUNGEONS: A welcome return to the Zelda franchise.

Some of the latest rumours that have dropped, is that the map for the game will remain the same as Breath of the Wild, which makes a lot of sense but at the same time has left fans worried about the lack of original gameplay that could ensue.

However, although the map will remain largely the same, the map will be built upon and expanded by adding more explorable locations and old-school Zelda dungeons.

TRULY EVIL: Will Ganon succeed in his evil quest or will Link save the day?

When it comes to the overarching storyline of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 the key skeleton of the plot has already been revealed in the form of Ganon in the teaser trailer.

It appears that the skeleton-like spirit of Ganon has overtaken the entire world and shaken up things considerably for Link who will need to do everything in his power to return everything to normality.

Creating an interesting change of pace from the previous game and changing the tone of the game to a much more sombre and darkly atmospheric mood.

Gameplay Rumours

One major rumour about gameplay changes that really peaks our interest is the ability to play as Zelda herself for certain parts of the game and Link for the rest.

PLAYABLE ZELDA: Wishful thinking or a reality in the making?

This would be a really unique opportunity to make the game stand out from the rest of the series and make it something truly special.

The ability for the player to control Zelda hasn’t been seen since the disastrous CD-I game Zelda’s Adventure, where for the first time the player got to play as Zelda instead of Link. It was a unique twist on the series albeit executed badly.

However, if Breath of the Wild 2 managed to execute this unique style of gameplay successfully it could easily become one of the best Zelda games of all time.

Whether or not this rumour turns out to be true remains to be seen, at the moment it seems like just a dream scenario that fans have concocted, but whatever the case may be, this really is the dream gameplay change we would like to see.