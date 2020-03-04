The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: An ancient evil will return to Hyrule, according to a Fan theory

After the incredible success of its predecessor back in 2017, Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to be one of the highest-grossing games of the year when it finally comes out.

The game is still in development, and though an 82-second teaser trailer has dropped, it hasn’t given away much at all.

Nevertheless, the few scenes in the trailer have resulted in a host of fan theories, and some of them are rather convincing.

Continue reading this piece for all the latest on BOTW2 theories.

Return of an ancient evil

The trailer opens with a torch-carrying Link and Zelda finding their way through a dark dungeon beneath Hyrule.

The pair are riding a large elephant when something shocks them, which is when we are brought to a scene of the resurrection of a haunted-looking skeleton.

An unidentifiable warrior is resurrected by an insidious force

Could this be the return of Ganondorf? What about the return of an even older evil, the self-proclaimed King of Twilight, Zant?

READ MORE: Absolutely everything coming to Elder Scrolls 6

One Reddit user by the name of u/ReroFunk seems pretty convinced of the latter, having pieced together a rather convincing argument, called the ‘reverse audio’ theory.

If you listen to the audio in reverse, u/ReroFunk argues that there are definitive notes that echo the music played in the final encounter with Zant.

Listen here for yourself:

While the return of Ganondorf, Demise or something else entirely could be on the cards, this ‘reverse audio’ theory is the closest thing we have to an answer.

Playable Zelda

We’re pretty used to seeing Zelda as a damsel in distress, but she could finally become an optional playable character in the sequel, or even a fully playable heroine.

Zelda and Link pass through the mysterious dungeon on a massive elephant-like creature

There is some weight behind this idea, as Zelda’s clothing and new haircut suggest she will be going on an adventure instead of sitting safely on her throne in Hyrule.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

Some fans have gone as far as speculating that Zelda could be rescuing Link this time round, but we have no evidence to support this claim.

A dark turn

At this point, all we can really tell you is just how little we know. And there are enough rumours out there that even the game’s design team are probably confused.

Insidious forces threaten the kingdom of Hyrule

However, an interview between IGN and Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the sequel is going to have a much darker tone than Breath of the Wild.

“The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it’s not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s Mask or inspired by it… What we showed you currently is a little darker,” Aonuma said.

READ MORE: A deep dive on Dying Light 2’s interactive environment & the infected

The trailer certainly supports this darker notion, with a decomposing corpse being resurrected by a disembodied hand.

If the Twilight Princess’s darker tone was in response to the far cheerier the Wind Waker, we can expect Breath of the Wild 2 to be a lot more haunting than the original.