Breath of the Wild 2: Will we get Two-Player features? Multiplayer, Co-Op, New Map, Zelda & More

It’s time to separate the truth from the lies on the possibility of co-op features in the Zelda sequel.

Breath of the Wild 2 is Nintendo’s next big project, with the original widely considered as one of the best Switch games ever created.

However, with the progression of Link and Zelda’s journey will come new challenges, as well as some brand new features!

We’ve gathered everything we know about the potential of two-player game modes appearing in the sequel, so check out everything we found below.

Will there be Co-Op?

Nintendo has released small pieces of information about the sequel since it’s announcement, but nothing significant on multiplayer features.

NEW FEATURES: Nothing will get the community more excited than the opportunity to play as Zelda!

However, series producer Eiji Aonuma’s comments in an interview at the end of 2019 left plenty of room for interpretation.

In the interview with IGN, following the Breath of the Wild 2 reveal at E3 2019, Aonuma was asked:

“[In the trailer] it looked like Zelda and Link were hanging out a lot together. Do you think this is going to be the game in which we get to play as Zelda, maybe as a co-op game?”

Aonuma replied:

“It’s kind of interesting that you bring that up, because in Breath of the Wild, you see Zelda and Link together often too, so to go straight into the thought of co-op is very interesting to me.“

While very little can be drawn from this, there’s a small chance that co-op features could be under discussion for the sequel.

What about playable Zelda?

The fact that Zelda was freed from Ganon’s captivity at the end of Breath of the Wild means that there’s always an option of her becoming a playable character.

RUNNING DRY: With memories of the Kingdom of Hyrule being established throughout the original, how will the developers create more content to explore?

If Zelda is to become a playable character alongside Link, she could offer some variety to the gameplay and mechanics that we grew so used to in the prequel.

A leak, coming from French gaming websites Nintendo Town and Jeux Video, implied that Zelda will become a playable character in the upcoming game, the same way that Ciri did in The Witcher 3.

However, the leak’s unverified nature should not be overlooked so quickly.

