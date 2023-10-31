YouTube star Manny Brown has become an investor in Formation Games, an independent game studio that is developing a mobile football ownership game called CLUB.

This partnership will also give life to a new documentary series, which will allow fans to have a deeper insight into the ownership of a football club, and all the challenges it presents.

This documentary series will follow Under The Radar FC, Manny Brown's own football club, and help people understand how club ownership at the grassroots level works.

Manny Brow invests in Formation Games

As mentioned above, Manny Brow has become an investor in Formation Games. The YouTube star will help Formation Games in the creation of their football ownership game, CLUB.

Manny founded his club, Under The Radar FC, five years ago, which gives him a unique insight and perspective into the world of football ownership. This insight will be very helpful in the development of CLUB, helping the title deliver the most realistic gaming experience possible.

The YouTube star seems to be very excited about this partnership has he said the following about it.

“It’s brilliant to be involved with Formation Games as they develop CLUB. Football and video games are two of my biggest passions, so being able to combine both was an easy decision. As someone so heavily involved in club ownership, I’m looking forward to helping shape a new football game and create content that shows what goes into club ownership at the grassroots level".

click to enlarge + 2 Manny Brown is now part of the Formation Games team!

Tom Russell, Formation Games Marketing Director, was also thrilled to see Manny join the Formation Games family and had the following to say about it.

"We’re really proud to welcome Manny as an investor in Formation Games and to launch our new partnership with Under the Radar FC. Manny understands club ownership firsthand. His knowledge will be invaluable in creating an authentic game experience that resonates with audiences around the world."

The Under The Radar FC documentary series should prove to be very entertaining and eye-opening. It's one of the first series to peel back the curtain on football club ownership, especially at the grassroots level. Because of that, football fans should be very excited about it.

When is CLUB coming out?

The Formation Games title CLUB is still under development, with the game being currently in closed testing. It's expected the game will come out in 2024, but we still don't have an official launch date.

click to enlarge + 2

This tile will provide players with the total football ownership experience. It will allow users to create a club from scratch, make crucial business and sports decisions, and climb their way to the top of the football mountain, where glory awaits.