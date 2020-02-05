Yakuza 5 Remastered: PS4, PC, PS5, Gameplay, Release Date, Trailer, Trophies

Let’s throw it back.

The Yakuza series kicked off way back in 2005 and went on to become a phenomenal success for Sega.

Yakuza has sold a combined total of over 12 million units, and with the Remastered series rolling out, the incredible success of the franchise is set to continue.

The games focus is on ‘the Dragon of Dojima’, Kazuma Kiryu, who severed his ties with the criminal underworld for the sake of his family.

For various reasons, Kazuma returns to his life of crime and violence, heading out on various wild adventures across five major Japanese cities.

What consoles will Yakuza 5 appear on?

There are Yakuza fans that have played every single release, championing its unique drama and ridiculous side-stories.

PRETTY IN PINK: Will you choose the adorable Haruka?

However, firing up these games on their original hardware will present a multitude of challenges that current-gen gamers won’t be bothered to work through.

Players looking for a massive hit of nostalgia will be able to play all three remastered versions exclusively on PS4 from 11 February 2020.

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch games, graphics, pre-order & more

The series has almost solely been exclusive to PlayStation, with only Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwomi coming to Xbox One.

A PC version could be possible in the future with franchise producer Daisuke Sato telling VG/247 ” I can’t comment on that at this very moment, but I wouldn’t say it won’t ever happen.”

After all, PC players have had the chance to play Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Yakuza 3,4,5 remasters would be the next logical step to make in the story.

What about PS5?

There’s no inkling on whether the Remastered could be extended to PS5, especially with Next Gen arriving towards the end of the year.

That said, Yakuza 7 is already available in Japan and will go worldwide at some point this year.

It is far more likely for number 7 to appear on PlayStation 5, than a “Remaster” of the Remastered edition.

Trailer

With Yakuza 5 coming to PS4, the remastered collection of the main series of Yakuza games will finally be complete.

There are a few snippets that feature some brutal combat scenes, so this trailer is not for the faint-hearted.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about Yakuza 5 remastered!