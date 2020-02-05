Yakuza 5 Remastered Characters: Playable characters, gameplay, release date & more

Despite coming out 15 years ago, Sega’s JRPG series, Yakuza, is still massively popular.

Over 12 million copies sold later and sega are bringing back a remastered version of their Yakuza collection.

Yakuza 3 and 4 have both been released and Yakuza 5 is just around the corner!

Keep reading for more info on Yakuza 5‘s characters.

Characters

Yakuza 5 follows on from the epic story of Kazuma Kiryu and 4 other protagonists:

Haruka Sawamura, Taiga Saejima, Tatsuo Shinada and Shun Akiyama.

ANOTHER DRAMA: Each protagonist’s story is explored in this new feature

Kazuma Kiryu, who was once known as the Dragon of Dojima, had been living a quiet life as a taxi driver in Hakata after severing his ties with the criminal underworld.

However, in the face of what will be a bloody war between the Omi Alliance and the Tojo Clan, Kazuma is forced to accept his fate and return to a life filled with crime and violence.

The saga plays out across Tokyo, Osaka, Hakata, Nagoya and Sapporo, and features “Another Drama” – a series of sub-plots that focus on each protagonist.

Gameplay

The Yakuza 5 remaster runs the game at 1080p and 60fps, and features the exact same content that was in the original game on PS3.

READY… FIGHT! Some of the mechanics have been tinkered with, but on the whole, the game is largely the same as the original

The battle system and customization system have been enhanced from Yakuza 4, and various mini-games are now available in the well-known locales from the series.

These include infamous night club spots and popular CLUB SEGA locations.

For a closer look at Yakuza 5 Remastered, you can check out the Official Trailer here.

