Xbox Game of the Year Contenders: Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom Eternal & more

This year, we’ll see another great year for Xbox games.

With the Xbox Series X releasing later this year, we can expect Microsoft to go all out with the final games on their current Xbox One.

We can expect games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite set to release later this year. Making this year’s roster very strong.

Here’s our rundown for our top picks of 2020!

Doom Eternal

The Doom Series is known for its fast-paced action and deadly destruction, with Doom Eternal, nothing is changing.

THE HOARD IS HERE - Doom Eternal is the second installationfor Doom's reboot!

From what we’ve seen it seems Bethesda (creators of Doom) are looking to ramp up the action alongside extra platforming features.

This should keep players invested in the game for longer due

to the more ‘puzzle-like’ nature of the missions. Something that was lacking in

the first game.

A large focus in Doom is the ability to cause maximum destruction as fast as possible, this same gameplay style of the first game.

Doom Eternal releases on 20th March 2020 and will be on all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch).

Due to the Triple-A title status, it will cost £49.99 and you can pre-order from most retailers now!

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 3 was a fan favourite at its original release over 20 years ago!

NOT QUITE VALENTINE'S DAY - Resident Evil 3 will continue to follow Jill Valentine's story!

So far, we’ve had a good look at the new look of characters

and environments with its improved graphics. This overhaul makes the original release

look like an antique.

The game is set during an outbreak of a virus named ‘T-Virus’,

a weapon developed by a company named Umbrella Corporation.

You must fight your way through the horde to defeat Nemesis,

the bioweapon at the heart of the outbreak.

Resident Evil 3 is set to release on 3rd April 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC with no mention of a release on Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is breaking new ground with its ultra-realism and real-world simulation.

NEW YORK TO TOKYO - Flight Simulator will allow you to travel the globe in real-time!

Flight Simulator will allow players to traverse a real-world, fully expansive map, including everywhere from New York to your front door.

From the trailers and reviews we have seen so far, the game

looks to take advantage of modern technology to create some amazing scenes with

extreme graphical fidelity.

Due to the game being developed by Microsoft, Flight Simulator is an Xbox exclusive, also available on the Microsoft Store on PC.

Flight Sim is set to release in 2020, however, we have no official release date as of yet.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was announced at E3 2019, although we only got a sneak peek into how the next Halo may look, we received a lot of info regarding the next chapter of Master Chief’s story.

BECOME THE CHIEF - Halo Infinite will follow the onlyfollow the story of the Master Chief.

343 are taking advantage of their new Slip Space engine. This will make Infinite look and feel completely different from any other Halo game previously.

An interesting choice from 343 is to call the game ‘Infinite’ rather than ‘Halo 6’. This is odd as all the Halo games that are centred around the Master Chief have been ladled with a number.

Could this mean Halo Infinite is a prequel to the previous titles? Or possibly much further into the future than we expect?

We know Infinite is a new starting point for the franchise and will run as a ‘Game as a Service’.

Meaning there will be constant and consistent updates keeping the game new and exciting and extending the life of the game.

Halo Infinite is set to release during the winter holidays of 2020 releasing on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk has been on everyone’s watch list since it’s E3 Reveal in 2019.

From the developers of The Witcher Series, we have high hopes for Cyberpunk, and with actors like Keanu Reeves supporting the game, we can expect an in-depth story to be told.

CYBERKILLER - Cyberpunk is set to be the futuristic equivalentThe Witcher series!

From what we’ve seen, it seems CD Projeckt Red want to

create an immersive world which is always evolving and alive. This will make

previously visited locations feel busy and new every time you visit.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk’s release date has been moved back from April to September this year. This leaves concern for the game due to the next-gen consoles releasing soon after this date.

Although this won’t change the game directly, it could affect the sales of the game on consoles.

This is something the developers would’ve considered, meaning there should be little concern regarding this date.

Cyberpunk will cost £49.99 and is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with plans to release the game on next-gen consoles at a later date.