World of Tanks Best Artillery: Top rated, SPGs, Tips, Tricks, and more

Support your fellow team and rain down on the opposition, with these top picks for this deadly tank class.

Picking the right tank for the job is vital to your team’s success, so let’s take a look at our top picks for best artillery in World of Tanks.

World of Tanks Best Artillery

First off, there are a few different classes in World of Tanks, and the one we’ll be looking at today is also referred to as an SPG.

These aren’t the type of tanks you want to go charging in with. You’ll want to keep your distance and provide support from afar.

A particularly troublesome class to deal with, here’s a rundown of some of the SPGs you should try out.

Pz. Sfl. IVb

The German powerhouse is available at Tier IV and it’s a good choice to go for early on.

While firepower isn’t the main draw for the tank at just 23, you’re likely to get a lot of shots off due to its high concealment rating, which is 46.

Combine this with the fact that it’s incredibly accurate and you’re got the making for dangerous customer on the battlefield.

READ MORE: World of Tanks Blitz – How to download and more!

GW Panther

Another German vehicle makes the list, and the GW Panther means serious business.

You can get it on Tier VII, and use its 48 Fire Power to devastate the opposition.

Its mobility is also fairly high for an SPG, coming in at a solid 16, making the worst-case scenario of being flanked not quite as bad as you may think.

A WISE CHOICE: Combine good stopping power with decent mobility to get yourself out of a pinch

105 leFH18B2

The French made SPG is available at Tier V. It’s essentially a great all-rounder.

Its damage and concealment are both at 22, but it’s the tank’s spotting which brings it to this list – a staggering 84.

You can really keep your distance with this one, and boy will that be a problem for the other team!

VA VA BOOM! The French destroyer can spot foes from a very far distance

HMH FV305

Time for a British entry into the list! The HMH FV305 is a Tier VIII tank and another great all-rounder.

Good fire-power at 37, but the mobility (49), concealment (44) and spotting (45) work together brilliantly in battle.

Stick and move to get the most out of this beast!

READ MORE: World of Tanks on PS4

T92 HMC

No list would be complete without this devastatingly powerful SPG. When you want to deliver the pain, look to this Tier VIII tank!

It has an earth-shaking 100 Firepower along with spotting at 89.

There has to be a pay-off though, and with its survivability set at a meagre 12, you’ll want to make sure you don’t get drawn into any avoidable one on ones!

ALL POWER, BUT NO DEFENSE! Accept your fate as you command this mechanical beast

READ MORE: World of Tanks Mercenaries – Everything you need to know

So there’s our picks for the best SPGs in World of Tanks! For everything WoT and more, be sure to check back in with us.