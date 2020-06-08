[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
World of Tanks: Battle Pass Season 2 Price – New tanks, rewards, release date & more

There is plenty of in-game content coming to World of Tanks in its newest season. Here’s what it’ll cost.

by Brandon Ridgely Jun 8, 2020
 

world of tanks season 2 battle pass price

World of Tanks Battle Pass Season 2 is only a few days out, and with it comes plenty of in-game content.

This list includes new tanks, new crew members, new customization options, and more.

Let’s go over the new Battle Pass Season 2 rewards, when they will arrive, and how much it will cost players to get them.

Battle Pass Season 2 Price

World of Tanks Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards 2
WHO WILL YOU CHOOSE?- Battle Pass Season 2 brings 2 new crew members to World of Tanks

The price for World of Tanks Battle Pass Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, but if Battle Pass Season 1 is anything to go by, we expect it to be 6500 gold, which is roughly $26, £20.44, or €23.

For this price, you’ll get a medley of different rewards.

Battle Pass Season 2 Rewards

World of Tanks Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards
HEAVY MACHINERY- Battle Pass Season 2 brings all kinds of customization options

World of Tanks Battle Pass Season 2 comes with many different rewards players can unlock over the next three months.

This includes all new Battle Pass Core Vehicles (the M48A5 Patton and TVP T 50/51), new crew members (Angela Milotova and Damon Kilmore), World of Tanks Premium status, Bounty Optics, Bounty Stabilizer, credits, decals, 2D customizations, blueprint fragments and more.

Battle Pass Season 2 Release Date

World of Tanks season 2 battle pass
JUST THREE DAYS OUT- World of Tanks Battle Pass Season 2 is almost here

The World of Tanks Battle Pass seasons will be divided into three month periods.

That means Battle Pass Season 2 begins 11 June, and runs to 8 September.

