World of Tanks Update 1.9.1: Progressive Decals coming to a tank near you!

A brand new update will bring in new decals for you to show off just how good you are at the game.

A new update is coming for World of Tanks!

Keep reading to see what this update has in store for players.

A new type of decal will be introduced to the game with update 1.9.1. They are progressive decals.

SHOW OFF: Time to show everyone just how good you are

Players will can earn these decals, instilling some pride and not a little bit of showmanship into their display.

These insignias will be displayed right on the tank, and can be earned simply by playing the game.

How to get the new decals

Missions for these decals are assigned automatically, and are as simple as “play 50 battles”. Progress only starts with the update though, so if you’ve got limited time to play make sure you hold on for the update!

You’ll be congratulated in the garage when you unlock a decal.

GRIND IT OUT: It won’t be easy to earn all the decals

To apply them go to your vehicle’s exterior and use the filter to find them.

There is one free decal that any player can earn, with others having to be bought.

New stages for each decal are displayed automatically, but you can always go back to a previous version if you prefer.

What are the decals?

There are five new decals coming into the game.

Battle-hardened: Play 50 battles in the same vehicle to unlock level 1. Fight another 100 to earn level 2.

Reaper: Destroy a certain number of other vehicles

White Stand as One: Earn the “Brothers in Arms” achievement

Red Stand as One: Earn the “Crucial Contribution” achievement

Gold Stand as One: Earn two more “Crucial Contribution” achievements

Sharp Sword: Earn the “High Calibre” achievement, earn three “Top Gun” awards.

Tank Ace: To get the level 3 you’ll need eight “Ace Tanker Mastery” badges in a vehicle.

READ MORE: World of Tanks PS4: How to download, Crossplay, Game-modes, and more