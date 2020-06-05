World of Tanks Update 1.9.1: Progressive Decals coming to a tank near you!
A brand new update will bring in new decals for you to show off just how good you are at the game.
A new update is coming for World of Tanks!
Keep reading to see what this update has in store for players.
Update 1.9.1 – progressive decals
A new type of decal will be introduced to the game with update 1.9.1. They are progressive decals.
Players will can earn these decals, instilling some pride and not a little bit of showmanship into their display.
These insignias will be displayed right on the tank, and can be earned simply by playing the game.
How to get the new decals
Missions for these decals are assigned automatically, and are as simple as “play 50 battles”. Progress only starts with the update though, so if you’ve got limited time to play make sure you hold on for the update!
You’ll be congratulated in the garage when you unlock a decal.
To apply them go to your vehicle’s exterior and use the filter to find them.
There is one free decal that any player can earn, with others having to be bought.
New stages for each decal are displayed automatically, but you can always go back to a previous version if you prefer.
What are the decals?
There are five new decals coming into the game.
- Battle-hardened: Play 50 battles in the same vehicle to unlock level 1. Fight another 100 to earn level 2.
- Reaper: Destroy a certain number of other vehicles
- White Stand as One: Earn the “Brothers in Arms” achievement
- Red Stand as One: Earn the “Crucial Contribution” achievement
- Gold Stand as One: Earn two more “Crucial Contribution” achievements
- Sharp Sword: Earn the “High Calibre” achievement, earn three “Top Gun” awards.
- Tank Ace: To get the level 3 you’ll need eight “Ace Tanker Mastery” badges in a vehicle.
