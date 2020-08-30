Will Fall Guys be on Switch? Rumours, Predictions, and everything we know so far

The game is going down an absolute storm, but will it head to Nintendo’s popular console soon?

Fall Guys is currently playable on PC and PS4, however, will it be heading over to Nintendo Switch anytime soon?

Let’s take a look at how likely it could be, and whether there are any clues we can work with!

Is Fall Guys on Switch?

Right now, Fall Guys is not on Switch, however, that doesn’t mean that it won’t come to the platform in the future.

Will it come to the Switch?

Now that’s the big question! If you head on over to the support site, you’ll see that they’ve addressed their plans for other platforms.

Put simply, they’d like to in the future, but that’s about as far as it goes.

The official Fall Guys twitter account reflected the same stance when responding to a similar question, but for Xbox.

“STILL HAVE SOME SIDE-QUESTS TO FINISH”: There may be a bit of a wait till it arrives on other platforms

When could it come to Switch?

With no official release date or even release window, we can only speculate. We’d place our bets on it arriving on Switch for 2021, but another platform may beat it to the punch.

There are literally billions of mobile gamers, and as technology has advanced, we’re seeing some truly astonishing games come to mobile.

OBSTACLES IN THE WAY? Expanding to every platform is no easy task!

It has been reported that a version of Fall Guys is coming to mobile in China, which would appear to suggest that Fall Guys may come to the mobile platform first, ahead of Switch and Xbox.

Again, without any official announced plans as of yet, we can only make predictions at this point.

Fall Guys on Switch Wishlist

So what would we love to see if Fall Guys came to Switch?

Well, the console’s very own motion control would be a welcome addition to the action, however, Joy-Con doesn’t always come as standard with ported version of titles.

Fall Guys looks great on PC and PS4, but understandably they are much bigger and more powerful than Switch – however we’d still love to see the game squeeze the most out of Nintendo’s machine!

Crossplay is a big fan favourite when it comes to popular games and one we’ve seen in games such as Fortnite, Warzone, and now Minecraft Dungeons. There’s no crossplay at the moment. but perhaps in the future!

For all the latest on Fall Guys, be sure to check back in with us!

