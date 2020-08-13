Which platform should you get PGA Tour 2K21 on? Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Next-Gen, and more

It’s coming in a matter of weeks to consoles and PC, but which one should you get the game for?

PGA Tour 2K21 is just over a week away, and we are beyond excited!

We’ve had our hands-on preview, and the game certainly lives up the hype, however, the question remains – which platform should you get 2K’s awesome golfing sim for?

Let’s take a look at Xbox One, PS4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch!

PGA Tour 2K21 releases for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on 21 August 2020.

Price

Price across all platforms is quite consistent, with the standard version coming in at around £49.99 / $59.99 across all consoles, and PC via Steam.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Editions & Pre-order Guide

You can pay a little extra for the Deluxe Version, which gives you access to some impressive in-game bonuses!

Gameplay

While the gameplay will be the same across all platforms, there are some features that won’t feature in the Nintendo Switch version from launch.

Now we stress that this doesn’t appear to rule out the possibility of them featuring at a later date!

DESIGN THE COURSE OF YOUR DREAMS: Or make it an absolute nightmare!

Course Designer is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions, but not available on Nintendo Switch at launch.

However, Switch owners will still be able to enjoy all the other awesome features PGA Tour 2K21 has to offer, with the distinct advantage of being able to take it on the go!

Graphics

Graphics for PC, Xbox One and PS4 should end up around the same mark, however we suspect that with a powerful PC you could really squeeze every bit of potential out of the game.

HIGH DEFINITION: The game looks great from what we’ve seen!

In terms of resolution, obviously the more powerful consoles and PCs will be able to handle higher levels, compared with the small, but mighty Switch.

The screen of the Switch itself is 720p, but it can still support up to 1080p when docked.

Next-Gen compatibility

Looking to take PGA Tour 2K21 with you when you upgrade to next-gen?

NEXT-GEN: The game is compatible with both PS5 and Xbox Series X

There won’t be a separate release for PGA Tour 2K21 for next-gen, but here’s why that shouldn’t matter.

Both Xbox Series X and PS5 are confirmed to be able to play PGA Tour 2K21, thanks to backwards-compatibility.

Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a ‘next-gen’ iteration yet, although there are rumours of a ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ floating around.

Whether it has backwards compatibility (or even exists) is something we’ll have to wait to find out!

Verdict

PGA Tour 2K21 is all about the gameplay. Sure the graphics are a nice bonus, but when it comes down to it, we want to get on the course, upgrade our MyPlayer, listen to amazing commentary, feel the atmosphere of the crowds, and enjoy some seriously amazing golfing moments.

No Course Designer for the Switch? Well, that’s not a huge price to pay to ensure you can literally take the game anywhere.

And with a ton of new features, and even DLC with new courses, game modes and more, you may find it very hard indeed to drag yourself away from the action!

Whether you’re playing on PC, Switch, Xbox or PS4 – you’ll be in for a great time.

Be sure to check back in with us for all the latest on PGA Tour 2K21.