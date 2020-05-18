Which Consoles will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater release on?: Platforms, Next-gen and More!

Will we see the Skating genre return with this reboot of a fan favourite series?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is one of the most iconic games in the world.

The Remaster is set to release later this year in September, possibly restarting the skating genre.

Fans of games like Skate and Pro Skater will undoubtedly have their heads turned by the release of a new generation of skating games.

Unfortunately, the game is only releasing on a few platforms so you may not be able to play unless you have the right system.

Continue reading for more info on the consoles THPS will be available on, as well as the exact release date and more!

The Remaster for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is set for 4 September 2020

A NEW LIGHT ON SKATING – THPS Remastered could breathe new life into the genre, shining a new light on the sport!

This would be just before the release of the next generation of consoles, these being the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This means the release is likely to be slightly later than the original date, but this isn’t confirmed yet.

Platforms

We know that the Remaster will release on the PS4 and Xbox Series X consoles. The game will also release on a host of other platforms as well.

DECADES OF PROGRESS – After twenty years since the release of the original game, there will be some shocking upgrades to the standard experience!

The PC release will be synchronous with the console release.

This will most likely be on Steam but there is a possibility the game will release on Battle.net due to Activision being the publishers.

There is no plan for a Mobile or Switch release, which is unfortunate. But unless there is a real market for a port on each of these systems, activation is unlikely to invest in this.

Next-gen Consoles

Unfortunately, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is releasing just before the launch of next-gen consoles/

OLD GAME NEW EXPERIENCE – Fans of the series will feel right at home with this Remastered version of the game.

It is likely the Next-gen consoles will feature some backwards compatible capabilities. This means the game could be played on next-gen consoles.

Just because there’s no planned release date for THPS, doesn’t mean there won’t be one further down the line. This is unlikely but it’s still a possibility.

There would have to be many changes to the game to make it compatible on next-gen, so is something they are likely to take time with.