Watch Dogs Legion: Trailer – main trailer, gameplay trailer & more

The Watch Dogs franchise was kicked off way back in 2016, spanning over two generations of consoles.

This first couple of instalments gained a lot of traction within the gaming community for fixing its focus on hacking, rather than the typical focus on gunplay.

The third instalment of Ubisoft’s open-world hacking game was officially announced at E3 2019, but the release date has since been pushed back.

While this delay is rather disheartening for the players who were eagerly-anticipating Watch Dog’s upcoming launch, it is not the end of the world.

Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough at E3 2019.

In the trailer, we saw everything from a grandma to a former spy character that players could control.

However you want to play and whoever you want to be, Watch Dogs: Legion lets you do that.

You’ll be able to recruit and play as any NPC in the game world, all in the name of building up a resistance force and freeing London from the grip of tyranny.

Every individual you meet in the open world also has a full set of animations, voice-overs, character traits and visuals that are guided by gameplay systems.

BREXIT MEANS BREXIT: The game is set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

From the looks of it, Watch Dogs: Legion will make ample use of the U.K.’s active CCTV surveillance system, which is quite fitting with the game’s overall hacking theme.

If you want to see more of Watch Dogs: Legion, there is also 46 minutes of open world gameplay to get stuck in to.

