UFC 4 Reveal COUNTDOWN: Release Time, Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Cover Stars, Joshua, Fury & more

With the brand new game being showcased this weekend, here’s a look at what we know so far.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 7, 2020
 

ufc 4 countdown masvidal

It has been confirmed that UFC 4 will be showcased during UFC 251 this weekend!

Here’s a quick overview of what we know about the game so far.

1 UFC 4 Reveal Date
2 Cover Stars?
3 First Official Screenshot
4 Boxing crossover?

UFC 4 Reveal Date

UFC 4 will be revealed during the UFC 251 event on Saturday, 11 June.

ufc 251 poster
MAIN EVENT – Note in the bottom left the UFC 4 Official Reveal

The event begins with the prelims at 6pm ET / 11pm BST with the main card set to start at 10pm ET / 3am BST (Sunday), main evented by Kamaaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal for the UFC Welterweight Title.

Cover Stars?

There is no confirmation of who the cover star could be, but there is plenty of speculation following the UFC 4 Beta appearing on the Microsoft Store.

It featured UFC icons Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya, with both players fitting of a place on the cover.

ufc 4 cover masvidal adesanya min
ULTIMATE FIGHTERS – We would love to see these two champs on the cover

It remains to be seen if there will be more than one edition of the game, allowing for more than one cover star!

First Official Screenshot

Also on that Microsoft Store page was the first official screenshot of the game.

ufc 4 first screenshot
KNOCKOUT – You can feel the force of that Usman strike!

It showed Kamaru Usman and former opponent Colby Covington, who faced off at UFC 245.

This also puts these two in the frame to be cover stars, and possibly suggests that EA has captured real-life matches to be rendered in-game.

Boxing crossover?

Reported last month, it looks as if there will be some non-UFC fighters include in the game.

ufc 4 joshua fury
KNOCKOUT – You can get the British icons to finally face off… inside the octagon!

Former games has included the likes of Mike Tyson and Bruce Lee, with UFC 4 likely to give us boxing heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Sports journalist Brian Mazique spoke in a Fight Guys video, stating how sources “close to the situation” had confirmed it to him.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

