UFC 4 Gameplay Trailer REVEALED – New features, New submission system, controls & more

With less than a month to go until release, we can see even more insight into the new EA title.

More and more UFC 4 news is spilling out, with a brand new gameplay trailer revealed for the new EA game.

UFC 4 Gameplay Trailer

New Gameplay Features

There are plenty of facets from the game that are showcased in the trailer

“High impact moments” is a central figure of UFC 4, and that will allow youo see, hear and feel powerful strikes given and received from your opponent.

The clinch and ground game have received overhauls, with new RPM tech for clinch and takedowns.

The ground game has been redesigned, helped with a devastating ground & pound system, and an all new submission system

