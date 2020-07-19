[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
UFC 4 Game Modes: Career Mode, Custom Events, Blitz Battles, Gameplay, Cover Stars & More

We’re expecting a bunch of new game modes to be introduced, setting it apart from its predecessors.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 19, 2020
 

ufc 4 game modes

UFC 4 will be available on selected current-gen consoles in August, and there is no set release date for next-gen consoles. 

This is a shame as the upcoming UFC game will be the most creative yet, with a bunch of brand new game modes and mechanics being added.

For all the latest news on which game modes will feature in the game, continue below!

Game Modes

We know you’re all dying to hear about which game modes will be in UFC 4.

ufc 3 gameplay graphics
BACK WITH A BANG: UFC 3’s cover star Connor McGregor will, of course, be featuring in the next title

Well, the ones we know about so far are:

  • Fight Now (Knockout Mode, Stand and Bang and Custom)
  • Career Mode
  • Tournaments
  • Custom Events
  • Online World Championships (online only)
  • Blitz Battles (online only)
  • Quick Fight (online only)
  • Invite (online only)

As you can see, there will be several new game modes for gamers to try out this time around.

UFC 4 1 1
LEGENDARY FIGHTERS: We caught a glimpse of Bruce Lee in the trailer!

Career mode will now include the opportunity to build relationships with fighters through social media, leaving the choice with the player.

A standout online feature will be the world championship mode, in which gamers can take their fighter and climb the leaderboards to the very top.

There will also be a fast-paced mode called “Blitz Battles” which allows you to compete with online opponents in a quick tournament.

Release Date

UFC 4 will be coming out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday 14 August – unlucky PC players!

petition
TO DARE IS TO DO: This user has had enough and wants the cause to gain some momentum!

Fascinatingly enough, PC fans of the UFC have gone as far as creating a petition on change.org to see some change for their platform.

Cover Stars

Two new fighters that will grace the cover of UFC 4, the UFC middleweight champion “Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya will feature alongside “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal.

ufc 4 cover masvidal adesanya min 1
BACK IN BUSINESS: These two fighting icons front up the UFC 4 campaign

“I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself”, Adesanya said in a recent interview.

Masvidal, who grew up in backyard fighting, is excited to see this style of fighting coming to the new game.

