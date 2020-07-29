[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*UPDATED* Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Soundtrack: New artists, orginal music confirmed, Goldfinger, Dead Kennedys, rumours, news, THPS, & more

Welcome to the soundtrack of a generation – THPS 1+2 will have original tracks on release!

Alana Robson by Alana Robson Jul 29, 2020
thps remastered soundtrack

When it comes to games with amazing soundtracks, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise is right up there.

The first two games were legendary and gave players songs that quickly became the soundtrack of their lives. But what will the THPS remastered soundtrack be like?

Contents hide
1 Latest news – 37 new songs added to game!
2 Original soundtrack songs confirmed
3 Spotify playlist
4 Release Date

Latest news – 37 new songs added to game!

A whole new list of songs have been added to the game!

thps soundtrack
NEW & OLD: Its a busy playlist now – with a huge number of tracks added

Among the new artistsis A Tribe Called Quest, Machine Gun Kelly, and Billy Talent.

Original soundtrack songs confirmed

Anyone who has played the original games will be well aware that the soundtrack is full of addictive songs that add to the replayability of the game, but will these songs be making a return to the remastered version?

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2
IT’S HERE!: The game fans have been waiting decades for

According to the main man himself Tony Hawk, the answer is yes. The legendary pro skater confirmed it himself on Twitter. He tweeted with excitement about the return of “Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack”

READ MORE: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will be the start of many remastered Playstation games

Which is a sigh of relief for fans of the original games hoping it will stay true to the source. It also seems likely that although a lot of the original songs will be included, there will also be some more updated music mixed in.

Spotify playlist

The first game of the franchise was released in 1999, so it isn’t a surprise that some more recent music might be included. However, the nostalgia will still be there for long-term THPS fans.

ps1tonyhawk
ABSOLUTE CLASSIC: The original soundtrack greatly enhanced the gameplay

A Spotify playlist has been released featuring some of the original tunes. They include:

  • Police Truck – Dead Kennedys
  • Superman – Goldfinger
  • Jerry Was A Race Car Driver – Primus
  • New Girl – The Suicide Machines
  • Here and Now – The Ernies
  • Euro-Barge – The Vandals
  • Blood Brothers – Papa Roach
  • Guerilla Radio – Rage Against The Machine
  • Pin the Tail on the Donkey – Naughty by Nature
  • You – Bad Religion
  • When Worlds Collide – Powerman 5000
  • No Cigar – Millencolin
  • May 16 – Lagwagon
  • Subculture – Styles of Beyond
  • Heavy Metal Winner – Consumed
  • Evil Eye – Fu Manchu
  • Five Lessons Learned – Swingin’ Utters

READ MORE: Will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 be on the PS5?

That isn’t every track from the original two games, but with some potentially not on Spotify it doesn’t mean the full original soundtrack won’t be included in the remastered game.

Release Date

Fans will be excited to know that the game is already available to pre-order right now, and the release date will be on 4 September.

remastertonyhawk
REMASTERED: It has been good news so far regarding the soundtrack

Making it a very busy month for games, coinciding with the launch of Cyberpunk2077 and Marvel’s Avengers. Let’s hope that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 can hold it’s own against these giant releases.

Alana Robson

Written by Alana Robson

First console: SNES/ Favourite Game: Elder Scrolls: Skyrim / Currently playing: Judgement

