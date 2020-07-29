UPDATED* Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Soundtrack: New artists, orginal music confirmed, Goldfinger, Dead Kennedys, rumours, news, THPS, & more

Welcome to the soundtrack of a generation – THPS 1+2 will have original tracks on release!

When it comes to games with amazing soundtracks, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise is right up there.

The first two games were legendary and gave players songs that quickly became the soundtrack of their lives. But what will the THPS remastered soundtrack be like?

Latest news – 37 new songs added to game!

A whole new list of songs have been added to the game!

NEW & OLD: Its a busy playlist now – with a huge number of tracks added

Among the new artistsis A Tribe Called Quest, Machine Gun Kelly, and Billy Talent.

Original soundtrack songs confirmed

Anyone who has played the original games will be well aware that the soundtrack is full of addictive songs that add to the replayability of the game, but will these songs be making a return to the remastered version?

IT’S HERE!: The game fans have been waiting decades for

According to the main man himself Tony Hawk, the answer is yes. The legendary pro skater confirmed it himself on Twitter. He tweeted with excitement about the return of “Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack”

READ MORE: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will be the start of many remastered Playstation games

Which is a sigh of relief for fans of the original games hoping it will stay true to the source. It also seems likely that although a lot of the original songs will be included, there will also be some more updated music mixed in.

Spotify playlist

The first game of the franchise was released in 1999, so it isn’t a surprise that some more recent music might be included. However, the nostalgia will still be there for long-term THPS fans.

ABSOLUTE CLASSIC: The original soundtrack greatly enhanced the gameplay

A Spotify playlist has been released featuring some of the original tunes. They include:

Police Truck – Dead Kennedys

Superman – Goldfinger

Jerry Was A Race Car Driver – Primus

New Girl – The Suicide Machines

Here and Now – The Ernies

Euro-Barge – The Vandals

Blood Brothers – Papa Roach

Guerilla Radio – Rage Against The Machine

Pin the Tail on the Donkey – Naughty by Nature

You – Bad Religion

When Worlds Collide – Powerman 5000

No Cigar – Millencolin

May 16 – Lagwagon

Subculture – Styles of Beyond

Heavy Metal Winner – Consumed

Evil Eye – Fu Manchu

Five Lessons Learned – Swingin’ Utters

READ MORE: Will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 be on the PS5?

That isn’t every track from the original two games, but with some potentially not on Spotify it doesn’t mean the full original soundtrack won’t be included in the remastered game.

Fans will be excited to know that the game is already available to pre-order right now, and the release date will be on 4 September.

REMASTERED: It has been good news so far regarding the soundtrack

Making it a very busy month for games, coinciding with the launch of Cyberpunk2077 and Marvel’s Avengers. Let’s hope that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 can hold it’s own against these giant releases.