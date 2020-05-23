Tony Hawk Pro Skater Best Levels and Locations: School, Downtown, Streets and More!

The Tony Hawk franchise was a huge part of gaming on the original PlayStation.

With this remaster, we'll see the content from Pro Skater One and Two feature throughout this title.

If you played the original games, you should feel right at home jumping back into this one!

With some iconic locations like Hanger and downtown, we can't wait to get our hands on the awesome content in Pro Skater!

Continue reading below for more information on the best locations that will make it into the remake!

School II

School II is arguably one of the most, if not, the most iconic locations in the Tony Hawk franchise.

LOOKING FRESH - Customise your look with skateboard decks, shoes and more!

Here you'll find smaller ramps for more street style ramps for some harder tricks. However, you will find some ramps where you can go wild!

This area brings together a bunch of features from schoolyards around California to create a combination of features.

This zone is a lot of fun and with a little creativity, you can make the most out of this awesome area.

Downtown

This level is from the first Tony Hawk game.

STREETS AND RAMPS - The new game features revamped versions of old locations!

After release, this level was named 'Minneapolis'. There wasn't much reasoning for this, purely just to add some 'lore' and context to the game rather than the generic naming in the original.

For those that don't live in these areas, it's a great break from reality and allows us to explore the streets of California without the expensive travel.

Here, you'll focus on street skating rather than huge ramp tricks. For those that prefer street style skating, this is the place to be.

Streets

Here you'll find some San Fransisco style streets.

BECOME THE PRO - Finally, become Tony Hawk in HD and travel around your favourite locations from the previous games!

There is a mix of street style and some larger ramps for you to show off your skills. If you're not sure what kind of skating you like, here is a great place to start!

You'll find lots of detail throughout the location, and there will likely be more added to the full version of the remaster.

This location has multiple iconic paths for you to discover with a mix of rails, hips, small jumps and big kickers all in the San Fransisco style.

Hanger

This iconic location is set in a… you guessed it, aircraft hanger!

ICONIC LEGENDS - Play as some of the best skaters of all time, for example, Tony Hawk and Steve Caballero!

Here, you'll find multiple ramps and rails to keep you entertained for hours with a large focus on vert skating. You'll begin with a large roll in to gain speed and hit a huge air for some high-score tricks.

You'll also find some large open areas for you to do any amount of street skating you need.

Overall, if you're a huge fan of transition skateboarding (going from ramps to flat) this is the place to come.