The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release date LATEST: Sequel NOT coming this year, insider claims

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year – or at least it would have been if it hadn’t just been delayed.

According to an Nintendo Insider called ‘Sabi’, development for the sequel is taking longer than expected, resulting in the release date likely shifting into next year.

In Nintendo‘s latest earnings results, the sequel is listed with a ‘TBA’ release., which suggests we may not see playable code at this year’s E3.

The good news is that Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that Breath of the Wild director Hidemaro Fujibayashi has retained his role on the sequel.

In an interview with Game Informer, Aonuma said: “We’re working together really hard on this game.

“One of the reasons we wanted to create a continuation was because I wanted to revisit that Hyrule again and use that world again, while incorporating new gameplay and new story,” he added.

So, what else do we know?

Well, the latest rumours regarding the sequel suggest the map will be different from anything we have ever seen in Zelda.

Expect to see some changes made to the map that you grew to love

The job listings that leaked last year (below) on Twitter suggest Nintendo is looking for 3D level designers, so we can expect some more dungeons to feature in the game.

This is the news we were hoping for, as we have been craving some new environments to explore.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on the PS5?

BOTW’s setting was beautiful and featured a dynamic weather system. But some new landscape would help to keep things fresh.

What’s this I hear about co-op?

There’s been no concrete evidence that co-op will appear, but Aonuma hasn’t ruled anything out.

“It’s kind of interesting that you bring that up,” he told IGN, “because in Breath of the Wild, you see Zelda and Link together often too, so to go straight into the thought of co-op is very interesting to me.”

We can only hope.

Keep up to date with all the latest Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news and rumours right here.