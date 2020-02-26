Breath of the Wild 2: Will playable Zelda & Multiplayer Co-op feature in the second instalment?

For years now we’ve seen Zelda as a damsel in distress, but if recent rumours are anything to go by, she may finally become a fully playable heroine in Breath of the Wild 2.

Keep reading to find out what we know!

There is some weight behind this theory, as Zelda’s clothing and new haircut in the most recent trailer imply that she will be going on an adventure, rather than sitting on her throne in Hyrule.

The trailer for BOTW 2 shows Link and Zelda journeying together through a dungeon on the back of a giant elephant-looking creature.

The underground cavern is filled with ancient murals, treasure and…oh yeah, a mummified corpse that appears to rise from the dead.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5

Link and Zelda being featured together so heavily in this brief trailer has fans to assume that Zelda will play a much larger and more direct role in this game.

Some fans have gone further, arguing that the sequel has definitive potential co-op elements, but this is all speculation at the moment.

Continue reading to find out what Zelda’s series producer had to say on the hot topic.

Co-op & playable Zelda

Series producer Eiji Aonuma won’t confirm the idea of playing as Zelda or the inclusion of co-op in the sequel to Breath of the Wild, but his answers in recent interviews have left plenty of room for interpretation.

This screenshot taken from the trailer shows Zelda and Link side by side

In an interview with IGN following the Breath of the Wild sequel reveal at E3 2019, Aonuma was asked:

“[In the trailer] it looked like Zelda and Link were hanging out a lot together. Do you think this is going to be the game in which we get to play as Zelda, maybe as a co-op game?”

READ MORE: Everything we know about Breath of the Wild 2

Aonuma replied:

“It’s kind of interesting that you bring that up, because in Breath of the Wild, you see Zelda and Link together often too, so to go straight into the thought of co-op is very interesting to me.“

It appears that Aonuma is an expert in answering questions without revealing anything about the upcoming game.

As far as a release date is concerned, nothing has been set in stone, but that hasn’t stopped the notorious leaker Sabi from speculating that it will launch in 2020.

Check out the tweet below:

Sabi seems pretty confident in his source

But, as Sabi points out, “Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly”.

READ MORE: Breath of the Wild 2 theories hint that an ancient evil will return to Hyrule

It’s always worth taking rumours with a big pinch of salt, but if Nintendo wants to compete with Sony and Microsoft this year, it’ll have to get the game out before Xbox Series X and the PS5 release.